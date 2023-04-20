

Addressing the harmful effects of violent cartoons on children



Exposure to violent cartoons can desensitize children to violence, which means that they become less sensitive to the pain and suffering of others. When children are repeatedly exposed to violence in cartoons, it can become normalized in their minds, leading them to accept violence as a part of everyday life. This can lead to a lack of empathy towards others and an increased likelihood of engaging in violent behaviour. Children may also become more accepting of violence in the real world, such as in school or at home. The normalization of violence through violent cartoons can harm children's emotional development and their ability to form healthy relationships with others. Parents and caregivers need to monitor children's exposure to violent media and promote positive values and behaviours to counteract the adverse effects of violent cartoons.



Several studies have suggested a correlation between exposure to violent cartoons and aggressive behaviour in children. Children may imitate the violent actions they see on screen, especially if they do not understand the negative consequences of such behaviour. This can lead to increased physical aggression in their everyday lives towards other children and adults. Children regularly watching violent cartoons may also be more likely to engage in verbal aggression or bullying. The link between violent cartoons and aggressive behaviour is particularly concerning because aggressive behaviour in childhood can have negative consequences later in life, such as difficulty forming positive relationships and increased risk of criminal behaviour. Parents and caregivers must monitor children's media consumption and promote nonviolent entertainment to reduce the risk of aggressive behaviour.



Young children are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of violent cartoons. One of the most significant impacts of exposure to violent cartoons is that children may become fearful or anxious after watching them, mainly if the violence depicted is graphic or realistic. Children exposed to violent media may struggle to understand that the violence they see on screen is not absolute and may perceive the world as a more dangerous place than it is. This can lead to feelings of anxiety, fear, and distress. Additionally, violent cartoons may exacerbate existing concerns or worries that a child may have. For example, a child afraid of monsters may become more fearful after watching a cartoon depicting monsters as violent and aggressive. Parents and caregivers must be aware of the potential for violent cartoons to cause fear and anxiety in young children and limit their exposure to such content as much as possible.



The short-term effects of violent cartoons on children are well-documented and concerning, but the long-term effects are also worth considering. Children exposed to violence at a young age may become desensitized over time. This means that they may become less sensitive to the adverse effects of violence and more accepting of it as a normal part of life. This desensitization can lead to more violent behaviour in adolescence and adulthood and a higher tolerance for violence in society as a whole. Children who are desensitized to violence may be more likely to engage in physical aggression or verbal aggression, as well as being less likely to intervene when they witness violence towards others. This can have severe consequences for both the individual and society. It is essential for parents and caregivers to be aware of the potential for long-term damage from exposure to violent cartoons and to take steps to limit their children's exposure to violent media as much as possible.



Parents play a critical role in protecting their children from exposure to violent cartoons. It is their responsibility to monitor their children's media consumption and ensure that they are not being exposed to content that may be harmful or inappropriate for their age. However, some parents may need to be made aware of the potential harm violent cartoons can cause if they grow up watching such content without negative consequences. Other parents may need more time or resources to monitor their children's viewing habits, mainly if they work long hours or have limited access to quality childcare.



In addition to these challenges, the prevalence of violent cartoons in modern media can make it difficult for parents to protect their children from such content. Violent cartoons are often marketed towards children, with colourful and engaging characters that can appeal to young viewers. Furthermore, streaming services and on-demand content have made it easier than ever for children to access violent cartoons without their parent's knowledge or consent.



Parents need to be proactive in protecting their children from exposure to violent cartoons. This may involve setting clear boundaries around media consumption, using parental controls to limit access to violent content, and actively seeking age-appropriate alternatives to violent cartoons. It is also essential for parents to educate themselves about the potential harms of violent media and to have ongoing conversations with their children about the impact of media on their behaviour and emotional well-being.

Alternative forms of media can provide children with entertainment and educational value without exposing them to the adverse effects of violent cartoons. Parents should encourage their children to explore alternative options, such as educational programs or show promoting positive values and behaviours.



Many forms of media are appropriate for children, such as educational videos, interactive apps, and books. Educational programs can teach children valuable skills and knowledge while promoting positive values such as empathy, kindness, and respect. These programs often incorporate fun and engaging activities that make learning enjoyable for children.



Additionally, parents can encourage their children to engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as playing outdoors, reading books, or engaging in creative activities like drawing or painting. These activities can promote healthy development and provide children with valuable skills and experiences that will benefit them.



Overall, by encouraging children to explore alternative media and engage in other activities, parents can help mitigate the potential adverse effects of violent cartoons and provide children with a well-rounded and enriching media experience.



The effects of violent cartoons on children are concerning and well-documented. Exposure to violent cartoons can lead to desensitization to violence, aggressive behaviour, and fear and anxiety in young children. Furthermore, there is a risk of long-term damage, as desensitization to violence can lead to more violent behaviour in adolescence and adulthood.



Parents are critical in protecting their children from exposure to violent cartoons. Still, they may only sometimes be aware of the potential harm that such content can cause or have the resources to monitor their children's viewing habits. Media producers are also responsible for ensuring that their content is appropriate for children and does not promote violence or other negative behaviours.



Alternative forms of media, such as educational programs and shows that promote positive values and behaviours, can provide children with entertainment and educational value without exposing them to the adverse effects of violent cartoons. Parents should encourage their children to explore these options and engage in activities that do not involve screens.



In conclusion, parents, media producers, and society need to take responsibility for the impact of violent cartoons on children. By working together to promote positive values and behaviours and limit exposure to violent content, we can help children grow up in a safe and healthy media environment.



The writer is a faculty member, Department of English, Fareast International University



