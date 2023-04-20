

Socio-economic significance of Eid



Eid in Bangladesh is celebrated in a grand and festive atmosphere. On this day everyone wears good clothes according to their ability. Good quality food is arranged at every home. Relatives and neighbours also join in this joy. Poor people also celebrate this day with due dignity and joy. On this day, Muslims pray in Eidgah or mosque.



Irrespective of rich and poor, everyone exchanges Eid greetings. In this era of information technology excellence, the emotions and joy of Eid are shared through social media. The wealthy in society distribute Zakat and Fitra to the poor according to their ability, which is religiously obligatory for the rich.



The history of Eid and Eid festivals in the Bengal region is not known accurately even today. The history of fasting and Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Bangladesh is somewhat known from various historical books, sources and communications. Historians and scholars have noted that the festival of Eid is an integral part of classical Islam.



Although Islam arrived in Bengal in the twelfth century, there is no evidence that classical Islam was closely followed for four to five hundred years. There was no such event as the Eid festival in Bengal then. The reasons could be two: the Muslims of rural Bengal were poor, and the sense of individual community among the Muslims was not strong. As a result, the conditions for establishing religious festivals on a social basis have not been created. And it is well known that no festival celebration can be found without a solid social base. The Eid festival was not seen in greater Bengal in the seventeenth, eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.



The elite class (Nawab or Badshah) used to celebrate Eid, but it was limited to them and the upper classes. Eid could not play a unique role as a social festival for ordinary people. However, religious reform movements in Bengal throughout the 19th century greatly affected urban life and rural affluent or educated society. Other religions' strict codes of conduct helped spread Islam in Bengal. As a result, Islam religion's various rituals and festivals started to be prevalent. Ordinary people began celebrating these festivals.



However, Eid-ul-Fitr is a festival of love and union, a celebration of building peace and harmony among people. It brings joy to all. Eid brings welfare to all people. Its appearance in national life can be seen everywhere. In all cases, its positive effects are significant. People of different religions also enjoy the direct and indirect benefits of the Eid festival.



Apart from social importance, it has economic relevance and significance. Eid festival-centred arrangements are not less. Keeping ahead of Eid, the Eid market is strengthened, supporting the country's economy. Economists and business leaders believe about 50 thousand crore taka have recently been traded in the Eid market. Eid-centric transactions are increasing yearly due to reduced poverty, increased per capita income and improved standard of living.



On the occasion of Eid, expatriates send many remittances to the country. The rural economy is also boosted as the inflow of foreign money increases during Eid. The banking sector is also strengthened. On this occasion, the country's commercial banks have about 10 times more transactions than at other times.



Everyone wants to be close to their loved ones to enjoy this joyous festival during Eid. Many people of Bangladesh live in Dhaka and other cities in search of livelihood. And most of their families and relatives live in villages. So they return to the village on the occasion of Eid. Most families find it impossible to celebrate Eid without returning home. So they returned to the village to enjoy the joy of Eid with their family and relatives.



Apart from this, many people can visit their relatives' homes because Eid has relatively more holidays. Because of this, people travel more during Eid. As a result, domestic passengers suffer yearly due to various problems, including not getting seats in trains, buses and launches. Other issues are carrying excess passengers, traffic jams, road accidents etc. High fares and schedule disruptions in public transport make commuters suffer. Moreover, many people were killed and injured in road accidents before and after Eid. So, instead of the joy of Eid, the shadow of sadness descends on their family.



Eid is the main joyous festival in Muslim society. And at the root of this festival is social unity. Human and social relations are developed through the exchange of greetings, sincerity and sympathy during all events of Eid-ul-Fitr. This is the social significance of Eid-ul-Fitr. So that every Muslim worldwide can enjoy the joy of Eid-ul-Fitr, it has been said to give a higher rate of charity, zakat and fitra in the month of Ramadan. During the Eid festival, shopping increases which boost the economy. This is the economic significance of Eid-ul-Fitr. Holy Eid is a unique symbol of human harmony, where rich and poor, educated and uneducated, and black and white meet in the same row.





The main lesson of Eid is to build a sense of brotherhood and national unity. Forgetting the old days of hatred and violence, Muslims bind each other in the bond of love in the equality festival. National unity, amity and brotherhood are consolidated in the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.



The writer is a researcher and development worker



