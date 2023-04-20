Four markets declared dangerous in Rajshahi

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Apr 19: Fire Service and Civil Defence authorities have declared four markets in the city dangerous.
The authorities made awareness through mike on Monday by hanging banners.

Risky markets are RDA Market, Sahebbazar Kapapatti, Sonadighi Mode Cooperative Market and New Market in Sultanabad area of the city.

On Monday, four banners were hanged by the fire service at the entrances of these markets. The banner reads, 'This market in Rajshahi is very dangerous in terms of fire safety. So all concerned are requested to be careful.'

Deputy Director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence-Rajshahi Division Ohidul Islam said, the city is experiencing severe temperature; fire incident can occur any time; there is no fire-fighting system in the RDA Market, Kapapatti, Samavaya Market and New Market. "Although we have repeatedly written about this, the market authorities have not taken any action," he added.
 
He further said, there is no pond around the RDA market. In the event of a fire, lack of water will create obstacle in extinguishing the fire.

"We talked to WASA. They want to supply us with water. But that doesn't seem to be enough," he added.

The fire service official said, goods are also kept on the stairs of the market. So people will not be able to get down easily in the case of fire. Inside the RDA market, there are random electric wires. Due to these reasons, the markets have been declared risky.

Fire Service and Civil Defence-Rajshahi Headquarters Senior Station Officer Abdur Rauf, Warehouse Inspector Mozzammel, Omar Farooq, Md Salim, Abdullah, Tauhidur Rahman, Diyanatul Haque Dinar, Station Officer Latifur Bari and station leaders and fire-fighters were present at that time.



