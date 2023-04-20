17 killed, nine injured in separate road mishaps

A total of 17 people including three women and a minor girl have been killed and nine others injured in separate road accidents in eight districts- Faridpur, Naogaon, Mymensingh, Sherpur, Bhola, Kurigram, Manikganj and Pirojpur, in four days.



FARIDPUR: Three people have been killed and another injured in separate road accidents in Sadar and Saltha upazilas of the district in two days.



Two young men were killed and another was injured in a three-way collision between a pickup van, auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.



The accident took place in Komorpur Muslim Mission area of the upazila at around 12:30 am.



The deceased were identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 28, son of Abdur Rahman Mia, and Rayhan Molla, 29, son of Eliyas Molla, both are residents of Ward No. 6 under Faridpur Municipality.



Faridpur Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Abdur Razzak Molla said a speedy chicken-laden pickup van, an auto-rickshaw and Rayhan Molla's motorbike collided with each others in Muslim Mission area of the municipality at early hours, which left two dead on the spot and another critically injured.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members.



Later on, the law enforcers have also seized the pickup van, auto-rickshaw and the motorcycle, however the auto-rickshaw driver and pickup van driver managed to flee the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Karimpur Highway Police Station (PS) SM Shahidur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, a teenage boy was killed after being crushed under a shallow engine-run tractor in Saltha Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Singhpratap Bazaar area under Gatti Union of the upazila at around 4 pm.



The deceased was identified as Billal Mia, 15, son of Mannu Mia, a resident of Ramkantapur Village under the upazila.



According to police and local sources, the teenage boy was crushed under the trolley as it accidently overturned on him when he was unloading the vehicle, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Saltha PS Farhad Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps have been taken in this regard.



NAOGAON: A tenth grader schoolboy was killed in a road accident on the Naogaon-Raninagar regional highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Anikul Islam Anik, 15, son of Azad Sarder, hailed from of Adamdighi Upazila of Bogura District. He was a tenth grader of Shimanto Public School and College in Naogaon.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, a speedy truck rammed into Anik's motorbike in Chakbulaki area of the upazila in the afternoon when he was returning home after dropping his paternal uncle at Trimohoni Bazar, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Naogaon Sadar PS OC Faisal Bin Ahsan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



MYMENSINGH: A minor child and two women have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district in two days.



A five-year-old minor girl was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.



The accident took place in Makhol Village under Pagla PS of the upazila at around 9 am.



The deceased girl was identified as Habiba, 5, daughter of Md Sharif Mia, a resident of the village.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, a speedy lorry truck ran over the child when she was crossing the road, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.



Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps have been taken in this regard.



On the other hand, two women have been killed and a minor child was injured in a road accident in Nandail Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



This accident took place in Aranyapasha area on the Kishoreganj-Mymensingh highway of the upazila at around 6:30 pm.



The deceased were identified as Jahura Khatun, 55, wife of AH Hekim, and Rishti Akhter, 24, wife of Ujjal Mia.



The injured person is Mukta, 8, daughter of Ujjal Mia.



Confirming the matter, Nandail Highway PS OC Shafiur Rahman said a speedy microbus coming from the opposite direction hit an easy-bike in Aranyapasha area on the highway in the evening, which left the three passengers seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahura Khatun and Rishti Akhter dead and referred the injured child to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



However, necessary steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Two people have been killed and another was injured in a road accident on the Nokla-Nalitabari highway in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident took place in Noyanikanda area of the municipality at around 6 pm.



The deceased were identified as Abdur Rashid, 40, son of Jamal Uddin, a resident of Tantar Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila, and Saiful Islam, 35, son of Mofazzal Hossain, of Kurerkanda Village of Nakla Upazila in the district.



The injured person is Shahidul Islam, 35, son of Abdur Rahman, of Kalakuma Village under Ramchandrakura Union in the upazila.



According to police and local sources, Shahidul and Abdul Rashid were returning home from Nakla Upazila riding on Saiful's rented bike in the evening. When they reached Noyonakandi area, Saiful lost control over the steering of the motorbike and hit hard a roadside pillar, which left the trio critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saiful and Shahidul dead.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent it to Sherpur Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.



Nalitabari PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.



BHOLA: Five people have been killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Daulatkhan and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday.



Three people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and covered van in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The accident took place on the Bhola-Char Fasson road in the upazila at around 2 pm.



The deceased were identified as Subho Chandra, 20, son of Badal Chandra, hailed from Barguna District, Sujit Goldar, 30, son of Nirmal Goldar, a resident of Kalmani area, and Liton Hawlader, 38, son of Barda Kanta, of Amtali area in Lalmohan Upazila of the district.



According to police and local sources, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw with five passengers on its board was going towards Bhola from Char Fasson at noon. When it reached Bakshe Ali Bridge area, a speedy covered van collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw, which left Sujit and Liton dead on the spot and four other passengers critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bhola Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred Subho Chandra to Borhanuddin Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies.



Bangla Bazar Police Outpost in-charge Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.



On the other hand, two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw and a covered van in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw coming from Borhanuddin was going towards Bhola Town. At that time, a covered van coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Boxkhali area. Two passengers of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



Banglabazar Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: An elderly man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a tractor in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Monday evening.



The accident took place in Kharibari Babupara area under Bhangamore Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.



The deceased was identified as Nayeb Ali, 80, a resident of Bhnagamore Village under the upazila.



According to police and local sources, a speedy sand-laden tractor from Kholahaat Bazaar ran over the man in Kharibari Babupara area under Bhangamore Union of the upazila at around 6 pm when he was returning home, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies from the scene.



Fulbari PS OC Sarwar Parvej confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



MANIKGANJ: A female Ready Made Garments (RMG) worker was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a bus on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Saturia Upazila of the district on Monday noon.



The accident took place in Noyadingi Bus Stand area on the highway under the upazila at around 1:30 pm.



The deceased was identified as Eyasmin, 25, daughter of Mokhles Bepari, a resident of Charbhatara area under the upazila. She worked in Tarasima Apparels Limited in the upazila.



Quoting locals, Golora Highway PS OC Sukhendu Basu said Eyasmin was returning the house from his office in lunch-break. On the way to her home, a speedy bus of 'Rojina Paribahan' ran over the woman when she was crossing the road in Noyadingi Bus Stand area at around 1:30 pm, which left her dead on the spot.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.



They, later, took the body to the police custody.



Later on, the law enforcers have seized the bus, however its driver managed to flee the scene and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



PIROJPUR: A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.



The accident took place in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib China-Bangladesh 8th Friendship Bridge Link Road at noon.



The deceased was identified as Jahidul Islam Jahid, 27, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Dakshin Ranipur Village in the upazila.



The injured persons are: Sajib Majhi, Gourav Das and Liton Khan. All of them are residents of the same area.



Police and local sources said the four persons were going towards Pirojpur from Kawkhali Upazila at noon riding on a rod-laden tomtom (local vehicle). On the way, the tomtom overturned after losing its control over the steering in in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib China-Bangladesh 8th Friendship Bridge Link Road of Sadar Upazila, which left Jahidul Islam dead on the spot and three others seriously injured.



Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Locals rescued the injured persons and took them to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred the trio to Khulna Government Hospital as their condition deteriorated further.



Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AJM Masuduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



