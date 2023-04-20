

Eid shopping gains momentum in Khulna, Rajshahi



KHULNA: Ignoring the intense heat wave, buyers are crowding the city markets here to buy new clothes, cosmetics, shoes, and other items for their families with a festive mood.



All the city markets are seen very busy selling their Eid items as a rush of customers in the city's different shopping centres that open in the morning and continues till midnight.



Kid's dresses are on massive sale this year. After the years of Covid-19, this year children are seen in the shopping mall with a festive mood, said Sher Ali Mollah, owner of Sathi Garments of Friends' Arcade Market, on Tuesday.



"The sales of this year are better than last year's. This year, on an average, sales worth around Tk 4 lakh have been achieved in the last few days of Ramadan," he added.



While talking with The Daily Observer, Imran Hossain, Manager of Infinity Clothing Store at city's Shibari area said that they opened their outlet in Khulna 10 months back, but their sales volume sounds good.



They sell clothes for kids, men and women. Due to Russia-Ukraine War, the price of foreign brands is higher. But their own brand Richman jeans becomes popular in Khulna, and the price is comparatively cheaper than foreign brands. In the last few days of Ramadan, on an average, they sell cloths worth around Tk 7 lakh a day, he added.



This year's sales are slightly higher than last year's. By the end of Ramadan, the sales have increased a lot. The sale amount is on an average of Taka 5.5 lakh to 6 lakh every day, said Liton Howlader, owner of Bismillah Fabrics of Khulna Shopping Complex in the city.



Amolesh Mallik, owner of Adritya Bosraloy of Jalil Tower Shopping Mall told The Daily Observer that 'Soft Benaroshi Katan Saree, Indian Jamdani, South Indian Kanjivaran, Rajasthani Jaypuri Silk, Monipuri Saree of Sylhet are prime demands to young women. Their sales are 4-5 lakh a day in the last couple of days.



According to sources at Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) control room, special security measures along with picture-perfect traffic management, monitoring of the law-and-order situation and setting up close circuit (CC) cameras at city's high-rise building have already been deployed to ensure Eid shopping of the common people without any unexpected incidents.



Plain clothes police remain vigilant inside and outside at all shopping malls, and special police force has been on patrol at all the important places during the holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.



RAJSHAHI: The shopping-spree is noticeable in modern and traditional shopping malls bustling of shoppers from all strata of life amid excessive heating.



Eid-frenzy people are making their favourite purchase eagerly. Eye-catching colour and design of silk wears are attracting people of different ages including adolescents.



Sirazul Islam, a businessman of RDA Market, said, he is yet to face any untoward situation since the first day of Ramadan. The volume of sale is much higher this year, he added.



Saidul Islam, owner of Laboni Saree Ghar at Rajshahi New Market, said, products, particularly Salwar-Kameez for girls, shoes, Saree with embroidery and stonework, Punjabi, and shirts produced by local fashion houses are attracting customers mostly.

Huge gathering of customers is also cresting road congestion.



Market sources said, prices of clothes for male, female and children are going satisfactory.



Eid-shoppers are mostly crowding RDA Market, New Market, and Sonadighi Silk Market in the city.



Aliya Khatun, a resident of Terokhadia area in the city, who came buy Saree and Three-pieces, said, "Compared to last year, the price of Three-piece has been higher. The three-piece which was selling at Tk 2,000 per set is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 this year. The price of Saree has also increased slightly."



President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Masudur Rahman Rinku said, the market situation is very excellent since the beginning of the fasting month. Both buyers and sellers can easily buy and sell in markets, he added.



Traditional Rajshahi silk Saree and various dresses including Punjabi are on the top of buyers' choice. Rajshahi silk workers are busy to supply as per the demand.



With only two days left, Eid shopping has gained momentum in districts including Khulna and Rajshahi ahead of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims.KHULNA: Ignoring the intense heat wave, buyers are crowding the city markets here to buy new clothes, cosmetics, shoes, and other items for their families with a festive mood.All the city markets are seen very busy selling their Eid items as a rush of customers in the city's different shopping centres that open in the morning and continues till midnight.Kid's dresses are on massive sale this year. After the years of Covid-19, this year children are seen in the shopping mall with a festive mood, said Sher Ali Mollah, owner of Sathi Garments of Friends' Arcade Market, on Tuesday."The sales of this year are better than last year's. This year, on an average, sales worth around Tk 4 lakh have been achieved in the last few days of Ramadan," he added.While talking with The Daily Observer, Imran Hossain, Manager of Infinity Clothing Store at city's Shibari area said that they opened their outlet in Khulna 10 months back, but their sales volume sounds good.They sell clothes for kids, men and women. Due to Russia-Ukraine War, the price of foreign brands is higher. But their own brand Richman jeans becomes popular in Khulna, and the price is comparatively cheaper than foreign brands. In the last few days of Ramadan, on an average, they sell cloths worth around Tk 7 lakh a day, he added.This year's sales are slightly higher than last year's. By the end of Ramadan, the sales have increased a lot. The sale amount is on an average of Taka 5.5 lakh to 6 lakh every day, said Liton Howlader, owner of Bismillah Fabrics of Khulna Shopping Complex in the city.Amolesh Mallik, owner of Adritya Bosraloy of Jalil Tower Shopping Mall told The Daily Observer that 'Soft Benaroshi Katan Saree, Indian Jamdani, South Indian Kanjivaran, Rajasthani Jaypuri Silk, Monipuri Saree of Sylhet are prime demands to young women. Their sales are 4-5 lakh a day in the last couple of days.According to sources at Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) control room, special security measures along with picture-perfect traffic management, monitoring of the law-and-order situation and setting up close circuit (CC) cameras at city's high-rise building have already been deployed to ensure Eid shopping of the common people without any unexpected incidents.Plain clothes police remain vigilant inside and outside at all shopping malls, and special police force has been on patrol at all the important places during the holy Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.RAJSHAHI: The shopping-spree is noticeable in modern and traditional shopping malls bustling of shoppers from all strata of life amid excessive heating.Eid-frenzy people are making their favourite purchase eagerly. Eye-catching colour and design of silk wears are attracting people of different ages including adolescents.Sirazul Islam, a businessman of RDA Market, said, he is yet to face any untoward situation since the first day of Ramadan. The volume of sale is much higher this year, he added.Saidul Islam, owner of Laboni Saree Ghar at Rajshahi New Market, said, products, particularly Salwar-Kameez for girls, shoes, Saree with embroidery and stonework, Punjabi, and shirts produced by local fashion houses are attracting customers mostly.Huge gathering of customers is also cresting road congestion.Market sources said, prices of clothes for male, female and children are going satisfactory.Eid-shoppers are mostly crowding RDA Market, New Market, and Sonadighi Silk Market in the city.Aliya Khatun, a resident of Terokhadia area in the city, who came buy Saree and Three-pieces, said, "Compared to last year, the price of Three-piece has been higher. The three-piece which was selling at Tk 2,000 per set is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500 this year. The price of Saree has also increased slightly."President of Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Masudur Rahman Rinku said, the market situation is very excellent since the beginning of the fasting month. Both buyers and sellers can easily buy and sell in markets, he added.Traditional Rajshahi silk Saree and various dresses including Punjabi are on the top of buyers' choice. Rajshahi silk workers are busy to supply as per the demand.