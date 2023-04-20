Man crushed under train at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Apr 19: A man was crushed under a train in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The accident took place on the Malanchi-Abdulpur railway in Bagatipara Municipality office area of the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Jibran Ali, 35, son of Jinnat Ali, a resident of Sonapatil Mohalla in the upazila.



Local sources said the Lalmonirhat Express Train hit Jibran Ali on the railway at dawn, leaving him dead on the spot.

Later on, locals saw the body at around 6 am.



The body was handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santahar Railway Police Station (PS).



However, an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.