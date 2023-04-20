Video
Obituary

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Alimul Reza
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Alimul Reza, senior lecturer of English Department of Jagadal Adibasi School and College, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 45.  

He breathed his last while being treated in Dhamoirhat Upazila Health Complex. His Namaz-e-Janaza was held after Johr prayer on the day. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard in Chakmoyram Village.

He left behind his wife, a daughter, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Monirul Islam Ripu
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Monirul Islam Ripu, newly elected member of Zilla Parishad and Chairman of Kamalnagar Upazila BRDB, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 42.

His Namaj-e-Janaza was held in the afternoon. Later on, he was laid down in his family graveyard of Fazumiarhat area at Charquadira Union in the upazila.

His death was condoled by local MP Major (Rtd) Abdul Mannan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan, Upazila Chairman Mejbah Uddin Ahmed Bappi, and Kamalnagar Press Club President MA Mazid.

He left behind his parents, wife and two daughters to mourn his death.


