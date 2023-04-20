Seven minors among eight drown in 7 dists

Eight people including seven minor children drowned in separate incidents in seven districts- Thakurgaon, Rajbari, Brahmanbaria, Bhola, Chandpur, Dinajpur and Pirojpur, recently.



THAKURGAON: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Tuesday.



The deceased were identified as Md Siam, 10, son of Makbul Hossain, and Al Amin, 12, son of Muktar Hossain, residents of Nuntor Village in the upazila.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, one of the deceased boys fell into a pond next to the house while he was trying to pick up his shoe while another boy drowned when he was trying to save him.



Being informed, a unit of local fire service station rushed to the scene and recovered the bodies from the pond.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ranisankail Police Station (PS) Gulfamul Islam Mandal confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



RAJBARI: A man drowned in a pond at Goalanda upazila in Rajbari district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Akram mridha, 35, son of Hatem Mridha, a resident of Daulatdia Hossain Mondolpara area in the upazila.



According to local sources, Akram Mridha along with one Swapan Biswas went to a pond for feeding fish boarding on a boat. At one stage of feeding, the boat overturned in the middle of the pond. Realising the incident, Swapan Bishwas tried to rescue him but failed to reach him and then, informed Fire Service and Civil Defence.



Goalanda Fire Service and Civil Defence official Mokhlesur Rahman said being informed, the fire service personnel rushed there and recovered the body after an hour of attempt.



Later on, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members with permission of Goalanda Ghat PS.



NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Shiba Akter, 2, daughter of Shipon Mia, a resident of Jagnathpur Village under Satmora Union in the district.



It was learnt that the child fell down into a pond next to her house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Nabinagar PS OC Saifuddin Anwar confirmed the incident.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased was identified as Faria Akhter, 7, daughter of Md Arif, a resident of Ward No. 3 Karimganj area under Dhaligouranagar Union of the upazila.



Local sources said Faria slipped into a pond nearby the house in the morning while her family members were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.



Lalmohan PS OC Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



CHANDPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.



The incident took place in Rajargaon Village under the upazila at around 5 pm.



Deceased Lamia Akhter, 4, was the daughter of Md Abul Kashem Haji, a resident of the village.



According to locals and the deceased's family members, the child slipped into a pond next to her house while she was playing beside it.



Realising her absence, the family members started searching for her.



Later on, they saw that the child was floating on water.



Family members rescued her from the pond and rushed to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.



Hajiganj PS OC Mohammad Jubair Sayed confirmed the incident.



CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Abdullah, 3, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Fakir Para in Dakshin Nasharatpur Village under Nasharatpur Union of the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdullah fell down in a pond nearby the house at around 3 pm while he was playing beside it.



Later on, the family members saw his body floating on water and recovered it from the pond.



Local Union Parishad Chairman Abdul Wahab confirmed the incident.



PIROJPUR: A two-and-six-month-old minor child drowned in a canal in Nazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Md Arman Hossain Sheikh, son of Md Safayet Hossain Sheikh of Sakarikhati Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Arman slipped into a canal next to the house while his family members were unaware of it.



Later on, the family members saw his body floating on water and it recovered from the canal.



