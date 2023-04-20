Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

MUSK, Apr 19: Washington on Wednesday urged Turkey and Hungary to quickly ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid, which has been blocked for months due to a series of disputes with the two nations.

"We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). And to be clear, we look forward to that happening before the (NATO) summit in July," US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on a visit to Sweden.

"So we encourage our allies, Turkey and Hungary, to ratify Sweden's accession as soon as possible," he said.

Highlighting the US support for Sweden, Austin said the US had increased its military presence in the Scandinavian country.

"To underscore our deep support, the department (of defence) has increased the number of ship visits and bomber task force missions and high level engagements with Sweden," he said.    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit in crisis-hit Pakistan
US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid
‘Situation Tense’ along China border, continue vigilance
‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Lavrov
Focus on reproductive rights rather than population numbers, UN urges
Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying
South Korea opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
Lula's peace calls equate Russia with victim: Kyiv


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft