US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid

MUSK, Apr 19: Washington on Wednesday urged Turkey and Hungary to quickly ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid, which has been blocked for months due to a series of disputes with the two nations.



"We look forward to soon welcoming Sweden as the 32nd (member of NATO). And to be clear, we look forward to that happening before the (NATO) summit in July," US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said on a visit to Sweden.



"So we encourage our allies, Turkey and Hungary, to ratify Sweden's accession as soon as possible," he said.



Highlighting the US support for Sweden, Austin said the US had increased its military presence in the Scandinavian country.



"To underscore our deep support, the department (of defence) has increased the number of ship visits and bomber task force missions and high level engagements with Sweden," he said. AFP



