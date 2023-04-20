Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Indian Defence Minister To Army

‘Situation Tense’ along China border, continue vigilance

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

NEW DELHI, Apr 19: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday asked the Army to maintain strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the situation in the northern sector remained "tense" in view of deployment of PLA troops.

In his address at the Army Commanders' Conference, Singh, without making specific references, called upon the armed forces to take note of geo-political changes around the world, and accordingly mould their planning and strategies, Press Trust of India reported quoting sources.

"The situation is tense due to deployment of PLA troops in the northern sector. Our armed forces, especially the Indian Army, will have to continuously keep their vigilance in order to maintain the security of the LAC," he said, according to the sources.

Mr Singh's comments came in the backdrop of the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh.

The defence minister said the security of the country is the "topmost priority" for the government.

"I assure all of you that it is the whole endeavour of the government to provide the best weapons and facilities to each and every soldier posted on the border," he said at the conference in Delhi.

The five-day Army Commanders' Conference began on Monday. It is deliberating on India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the combat capability of the force.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, the defence minister said it is witnessing peace and stability and there has been a significant decline in the number of terrorist activities in the Union Territory.

"In the North-Eastern states too, there has been a lot of improvement in the internal security scenario following operations carried out by the Indian Army," Mr Singh said.

"Nevertheless, we have to be vigilant against anti-national organisations that challenge the government's efforts for peace," he added.

In his remarks, Mr Singh also said that future warfare will be highly unpredictable due to "many uncertainties".

"In today's changing times, the scope of threats and weapons has become very wide-ranging. There is a need to assess your defense preparedness accordingly," he told the commanders.

The defence minister said there is a need to ensure use of real-time intelligence more effectively so that "we can be fully prepared to face any such future challenges."

He said the welfare and well-being of each and every soldier and ex-serviceman is also an important goal of the government.

The government is working for the armed forces as diligently as the armed forces are working for the security of the nation, he said.    NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit in crisis-hit Pakistan
US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid
‘Situation Tense’ along China border, continue vigilance
‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Lavrov
Focus on reproductive rights rather than population numbers, UN urges
Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying
South Korea opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
Lula's peace calls equate Russia with victim: Kyiv


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft