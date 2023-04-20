Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

MEXICO CITY, Apr 19: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the Pentagon of spying on his government following leaks in US media, and said he would begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security.

His comments came several days after the Washington Post reported on apparent tensions between Mexico's Navy and the Army, citing a US military briefing revealed in online leaks of secret US military records.

"We're now going to safeguard information from the Navy and the Defense Ministry, because we're being a target of spying by the Pentagon," Lopez Obrador told his daily news conference.

A Pentagon spokesman said the US Department of Defense has a "strong collaborative defense partnership" with Mexico's Army and Navy, and that the entities tackle common challenges "while respecting each other's sovereignty and respective foreign policy agendas."

The Pentagon has previously called the leak a "deliberate, criminal act."
    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit in crisis-hit Pakistan
US urges Turkey, Hungary to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid
‘Situation Tense’ along China border, continue vigilance
‘Join forces’ against sanctions ‘blackmail’, urges Lavrov
Focus on reproductive rights rather than population numbers, UN urges
Mexican president accuses Pentagon of spying
South Korea opens door for possible military aid to Ukraine
Lula's peace calls equate Russia with victim: Kyiv


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft