Pakistan Under-19 to visit Bangladesh for complete youth-tour

Pakistan Under-19 team will visit Bangladesh for a full bilateral series including five youth ODIs, one youth Test and one T20 match against the hosts, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed on Wednesday.



Pakistan lads are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on April 26.



The series will kick off with the one-off youth Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram between April 30 and May 3 followed by the first and second one-day matches at the same venue on May 6 and 8 respectively.



Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi will host the rest part of the tour and the next three youth ODIs are scheduled to be held on May 11, 13 and 15 while the one-off T20 is slated to be held on May 17.



The Pakistani youths will leave Bangladesh on May 18.



Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Amir Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Obaid Shahid, Sajjad Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Wahaj Riaz.



Reserves: Abidullah, Ikramullah Tareen and Muhammad Zulkifal.



