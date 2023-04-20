Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan Under-19 to visit Bangladesh for complete youth-tour

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Sports Reporter

Pakistan Under-19 team will visit Bangladesh for a full bilateral series including five youth ODIs, one youth Test and one T20 match against the hosts, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officially confirmed on Wednesday.
 
Pakistan lads are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on April 26.

The series will kick off with the one-off youth Test at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram between April 30 and May 3 followed by the first and second one-day matches at the same venue on May 6 and 8 respectively.

Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi will host the rest part of the tour and the next three youth ODIs are scheduled to be held on May 11, 13 and 15 while the one-off T20 is slated to be held on May 17.

The Pakistani youths will leave Bangladesh on May 18.

Pakistan U19: Saad Baig (captain), Ali Asfand, Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Amir Hussain, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Tahir, Mohammad Tayyab Arif, Obaid Shahid, Sajjad Ali, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Wahaj Riaz.

Reserves: Abidullah, Ikramullah Tareen and Muhammad Zulkifal.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Guardiola warns of Bayern belief in miracle comeback
Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death
No negativity towards LIV players at Masters, say Koepka, Johnson
Pakistan Under-19 to visit Bangladesh for complete youth-tour
Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition
Out-of-form Warner makes Australia's Ashes squad as Marsh recalled
Salma, Rumana rested, Marufa's leave granted Sultana lone surprise
Pioli not thinking about Champions League Milan derby after Napoli triumph


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft