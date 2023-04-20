Video
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:09 PM
Transgender basketball player barred from Australian competition

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

MELBOURNE, APR 19: A transgender basketballer was barred Tuesday from playing in an Australian women's competition, with the sport's governing body acknowledging it was a "complex area to navigate".

Lexi Rodgers had applied to play for semi-professional regional league side the Kilsyth Cobras, sparking debate and leading Basketball Australia to convene a panel of experts to look at the matter.

The panel, which included a medical officer and a sports and exercise physician, ruled Rodgers ineligible.

"As the governing body we acknowledge we're still on a path of education and understanding," Basketball Australia said in a statement.

"To aid us in developing our framework, Lexi will provide feedback and advice from her experiences.

"The balance of inclusivity, fairness and the competitive nature of sport will always be a complex area to navigate, and we thank those involved who have maintained integrity and respect throughout the process."

It added that the eligibility of transgender players was assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Rodgers said that she was saddened by the outcome but thanked those who supported her.

"I have been humbled by the number of people who have publicly spoken in favour of including me as a player," she wrote on Instagram.

"Such support fills me with pride, but also sends an honest message of equality to those who are also seeking belonging within sport."

Rodgers still hopes to be allowed to play at a later date.  

"I hope Basketball Australia understands that this is not the end of my journey as an athlete and that it must not miss future opportunities to demonstrate its values," she added.    AFP


