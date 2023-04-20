Video
Bangladesh Womens tour of Sri Lanka 2023

Salma, Rumana rested, Marufa's leave granted Sultana lone surprise

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Sports Reporter

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-member contingent for the forthcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka Women dropping two most experienced cog Salma Khatun and Rumana Ahmed.

Samla, Rumana featured in 274 international matches for Bangladesh among themselves and this will be the first time Bangladesh will be without these two stalwarts in ODIs.

The BCB women's team selector Monjurul Islam informed that they rested the senior players to manage workload. He said, "We have rested Salma and Rumana according to the plan of the head as he feels there have lot of cricket and we need to focus on managing their work load".

"We have picked few emerging cricketers, especially those who did well in the recent Under-19 World Cup. We have rested a few senior cricketers as we have a lot of cricket this year at home and abroad. Fitness will be a big issue in Sri Lanka. We have taken all this into account when selecting this squad," he explained.

However, Apart from former captain duo, opener Sharmin Akter was also dropped while young speedster Marufa Akter left out as she will be appearing in the upcoming Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams.

Sanjida Akther Maghla, Fariha Islam Trishna and Rabeya make their comebacks in the squad where Sultana Khatun is the lone uncapped name.

Regarding the newbie Monjurul further said, "We need a package of number six or seven. Sultana seems to be fit for it. In future we are expecting her to fill the gap of Salma Khatun in the team," he added.

This will be the first limited-overs bilateral series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in women's cricket.

Bangladesh will leave the country on April 25 for Colombo. The Tigresses will engage with SLC Board President's XI on April 27 to play a warm-up fixture before the first ODI on April 29.

The next 50-over matches are slated for May 2 and 5 respectively while the WT20i matches will be held on May 9, 11 and 12 correspondingly after playing a T20 warm-up match on May 7.

The ODI series is the part of the ICC Women's Championship schedule. Bangladesh are on 7th spot with two points from three matches while Sri Lanka are on 8th with as many points from six matches.

BANGLADESH SQUAD
Nigar Sultana Joty (Captain), Fargana Hoque Pinky, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Mst Sanjida Akther Maghla, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondol, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Fariha Islam Trishna, Mst Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun.


