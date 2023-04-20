bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets

Just a few days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, massive fires have broken out in the capital's New Super Market, Bongo Bazar and Uttara BGB Market. bKash has extended its support to the affected agents of these fire incidents, says a press release.



bKash has taken this initiative to help the agents to restart their businesses for the time being and rebuild their burnt down shops.



Besides, bKash enables millions of customers to stand by the distressed people throughout the year. Especially during any crisis, they can play a pivotal role to extend their assistance for the affected people. Any customer can donate any amount of money by selecting their preferred welfare organization from the 'Donation' icon of bKash app. This platform works as a bridge between the recipients and the donors.



