CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed

CHATTOGRAM, April 19: Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan inaugurated the new Ansar barracks and multi-storey car shed at Chittagong Port on Tuesday.The newly constructed Ansar building has all the modern facilities including lift, parking, play ground, modern drainage system, boundary wall.On the other hand, a multi-storied car shed has all modern facilities including a traffic room, security room, pump room and fire fighting system. It has an area of approximately 29000 square feet and has 107 car parking facilities on the ground floor and 111 on the second and third floors.All the members of Chittagong port, department heads and senior officials were also present at the opening ceremony.