

City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance



Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 3.98 for the 2022 against that of BDT 4.58 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported BDT 4,781.26 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the year 2022, which was BDT 5,494.16 million during the same period of last year, says a press release.



The event started with the presentation on Q4, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Acting Managing Director of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic positioning of the bank. Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control & Compliance were also present in the event. The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.



The Bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh. And this event is one of those continuous efforts by the bank to scale up investor relations, catering to the need of this community.



City bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q4, 2022 financial performance. The event was held on 17th April, 2023 at 3:00 PM over the digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers and analysts and many other individuals involved in capital market activities joined the event.Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 3.98 for the 2022 against that of BDT 4.58 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported BDT 4,781.26 million Consolidated Profit after Tax during the year 2022, which was BDT 5,494.16 million during the same period of last year, says a press release.The event started with the presentation on Q4, 2022 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer of the bank, followed by a speech from Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Acting Managing Director of the bank, briefly discussing current strategic positioning of the bank. Mesbaul Asif Siddiqui, DMD and CRO, AKM Saif Ullah Kowchar, Head of Internal Control & Compliance were also present in the event. The event was opened for a lively Q&A session, where participants shared their concerns and queries that were responded and clarified by the management of the bank accordingly.The Bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth in the private commercial banking industry in Bangladesh. And this event is one of those continuous efforts by the bank to scale up investor relations, catering to the need of this community.