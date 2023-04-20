Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow

To ensure the disbursement of salaries and allowances of readymade garments workers and export bills, banks will remain open in the industrial areas, including Dhaka city, on a limited scale for three days from yesterday (Wednesday) before the Eid-ul-Fitr.



Earlier, Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a notification in this regard.



As per the circular, branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks located in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open during the specified period on a limited scale.



Today (Thursday) clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1 pm. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on April 21.



Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on April 22 or April 23, depending on the sighting of the moon.



