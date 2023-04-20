Video
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Correspondent

To ensure the disbursement of salaries and allowances of readymade garments workers and export bills, banks will remain open in the industrial areas, including Dhaka city, on a limited scale for three days from yesterday (Wednesday) before the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a notification in this regard.

As per the circular, branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks located in Dhaka, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open during the specified period on a limited scale.

Today (Thursday) clients will be able to do banking between 9:30am and 1 pm. The banking hours will be between 9:30am and 12:30pm on April 21.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival for Muslims, is likely to be celebrated in Bangladesh either on April 22 or April 23, depending on the sighting of the moon.


