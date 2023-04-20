

MCCI donates Tk 1.42cr to 142 fire-hit Bangabazar traders



The organization provided the assistance at a cheque handing over ceremony at their Motijheel office.



Chamber members, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association and affected traders were present on the occasion.



On the occasion, MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam expressed sympathy to the affected businessmen and their families and stressed the importance of supporting the business community in difficult times.



"We are determined to work to the best of our ability to get you back to where you were," he said.



The 142 affected businessmen were selected by the Society for National Charity that conducted on-spot inspections and identified 142 of the worst-hit people. �UNB



The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) on Wednesday handed over cheques of Tk 1 lakh each to 142 victims of Bangabazar fire.The organization provided the assistance at a cheque handing over ceremony at their Motijheel office.Chamber members, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association and affected traders were present on the occasion.On the occasion, MCCI President Md. Saiful Islam expressed sympathy to the affected businessmen and their families and stressed the importance of supporting the business community in difficult times."We are determined to work to the best of our ability to get you back to where you were," he said.The 142 affected businessmen were selected by the Society for National Charity that conducted on-spot inspections and identified 142 of the worst-hit people. �UNB