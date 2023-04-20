

OPPO hosts fun-filled get-together for O'Fans



The holy month of Ramadan is all about community and togetherness. During this time, people come together with shared joy and prepare for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities. Fostering a similar sense of community and togetherness, the OPPO Bangladesh Community group arranged a get-together with the group members, says a press release.



At the get-together, OPPO fans took part in numerous activities such as exciting bingo games, group photo sessions, key opinion consumer selection and many more! There was a prize-giving ceremony for the game winners and a product knowledge sharing of OPPO's latest innovation - OPPO Reno8 T. OPPO Bangladesh Community group also had iftar together during the get-together!



