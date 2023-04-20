Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO hosts fun-filled get-together for O'Fans

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

OPPO hosts fun-filled get-together for O'Fans

OPPO hosts fun-filled get-together for O'Fans

Bringing people together with the hope of amplifying the celebration and festivities ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr, the OPPO Bangladesh Community group has recently organized a get-together for O' fans at Café Eden Restaurant!

The holy month of Ramadan is all about community and togetherness. During this time, people come together with shared joy and prepare for the upcoming Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities. Fostering a similar sense of community and togetherness, the OPPO Bangladesh Community group arranged a get-together with the group members, says a press release.

At the get-together, OPPO fans took part in numerous activities such as exciting bingo games, group photo sessions, key opinion consumer selection and many more! There was a prize-giving ceremony for the game winners and a product knowledge sharing of OPPO's latest innovation - OPPO Reno8 T. OPPO Bangladesh Community group also had iftar together during the get-together!

Programs such as this get-together represent the care and affection a brand has for its users and community. The fans have always been a top priority for OPPO Bangladesh. That is why OPPO keeps coming up with exciting initiatives to strengthen this meaningful relationship with its fans. In the journey ahead, OPPO will continue to remain committed to serving O' fans.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft