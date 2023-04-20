Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

foodpanda to take MetLife insurance facilities for its staff

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Business Desk

foodpanda to take MetLife insurance facilities for its staff

foodpanda to take MetLife insurance facilities for its staff

foodpanda Bangladesh, the leading online food and grocery delivery platform, joined hands with MetLife to provide insurance facilities to its employees and their dependents.

The insurance will cover costs for accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies, says a press release.
An agreement signing ceremony was held between foodpanda and MetLife Bangladesh in this connection. The tech company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.

"We believe that our employees are at their best when they feel safe and supported. As we continue to transform the country's online food and grocery delivery services, we are pleased to offer new insurance benefits to our employees. With this added security, we hope that our employees can confidently navigate life's uncertainties and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers" said HM Saif, Head of Human Resources, foodpanda Bangladesh Ltd.

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said: "MetLife provides employee insurance services to over 800 corporates and startups in Bangladesh. We are delighted to utilize our extensive experience in designing tailored insurance solutions that meet the needs of the employees of foodpanda.

The foodpanda's high officials: HM Saif, Head of Human Resources; Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance; Syed Nur Ur Rahman, Senior Manager of Rewards; Md. Aurangazeb Hossen, Head of Finance; Arisa Kabir Saber, Rewards Specialist  were present at the program.

MetLife's Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer; Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director and Head of Employee Benefits; Monirul Islam, Assistant Director of Employee Benefits; Raihan Chowdhury, Deputy Manager of Employee Benefits; Azizul Hasan, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits; Mohammad Rasel, Branch Manager of Rasel Agency from MetLife Bangladesh were also present at the signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft