

foodpanda to take MetLife insurance facilities for its staff



The insurance will cover costs for accidents, disability, loss of life and medical emergencies, says a press release.

An agreement signing ceremony was held between foodpanda and MetLife Bangladesh in this connection. The tech company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.



"We believe that our employees are at their best when they feel safe and supported. As we continue to transform the country's online food and grocery delivery services, we are pleased to offer new insurance benefits to our employees. With this added security, we hope that our employees can confidently navigate life's uncertainties and continue to provide exceptional service to our customers" said HM Saif, Head of Human Resources, foodpanda Bangladesh Ltd.



Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said: "MetLife provides employee insurance services to over 800 corporates and startups in Bangladesh. We are delighted to utilize our extensive experience in designing tailored insurance solutions that meet the needs of the employees of foodpanda.



The foodpanda's high officials: HM Saif, Head of Human Resources; Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Director of Finance; Syed Nur Ur Rahman, Senior Manager of Rewards; Md. Aurangazeb Hossen, Head of Finance; Arisa Kabir Saber, Rewards Specialist were present at the program.



MetLife's Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer; Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director and Head of Employee Benefits; Monirul Islam, Assistant Director of Employee Benefits; Raihan Chowdhury, Deputy Manager of Employee Benefits; Azizul Hasan, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits; Mohammad Rasel, Branch Manager of Rasel Agency from MetLife Bangladesh were also present at the signing ceremony.



