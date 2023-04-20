Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Samsung smartphones have discounts in ongoing Eid campaign

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

Samsung is currently running an Eid-ul-Fitr campaign, where the brand is offering huge discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones. To amplify the happiness of smartphone enthusiasts, Samsung has added its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 to this campaign.

This new offer comes as an opportunity for high-end smartphone admirers to grab these gadgets at a huge discounted price, says a press release.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. The screen has a 2640 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. The cover screen has a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED with 512 x 260 resolution. The cover screen is excellent for checking notifications, sending quick replies to text messages, and viewing upcoming calendar appointments. The cover screen also serves as a viewfinder allowing users to snap hands-free photos and videos with the primary and ultrawide cameras. Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie camera. The phone has 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, an Octa-Core processor, and a 3,700mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at BDT 154,999, for Eid it will be available at BDT 129,999.

On the outside, Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 2316 x 904 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The inside screen is 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 resolution. The device sports a 40MP primary camera, a 12MP 123-degree wide-angle, and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical and 30x maximum digital zoom. The phone runs on an Octa-Core processor with up to 3.18 GHz, 12GB RAM, 256GB ROM, and a 4,400mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced at BDT 259,999, for the Eid campaign, it will be available at BDT 221,999.

To avail these exciting offers, customers can visit their nearest Samsung authorized showroom.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft