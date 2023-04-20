Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Robi Elite customers can avail special discounts in Apex

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Robi in partnership with leading footwear brand Apex Footwear Ltd., has launched a special campaign named "Elite Weekend Foorti" for 'Robi Elite' customers.

The elite customer base of Robi can enjoy a free voucher coupon worth 500 taka in both offline and online (Apex4u.com) at Apex on every weekend (Friday-Saturday) during the month of April under the campaign, says a press release.

The vouchers will be given to the first 150 elite customers which can be used for any kind of order in the month of April.

 Customers need to register at  /www.apex4u.com/Registration/UserRegistration.aspx to redeem the coupon in both offline and online. Along with the voucher offer, Robi Elite customers can enjoy 10% discount (up to 200-taka) additionally for ordering exclusively on Apex4u.com that can be availed for the whole month of April.

There are two different codes for availing Apex free voucher coupon and discounts. Customers need to Type REW< space > Weekendapex01 and send an SMS to 1213 for free voucher coupon. For online order at Apex4u.com discount offer, customers need to Type REW< space > Weekendapex02 and send an SMS to 1213.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft