Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

SAJIDA Foundation initiates digital learning platform

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

SAJIDA Foundation initiates digital learning platform

SAJIDA Foundation initiates digital learning platform

SAJIDA Foundation closes pre-seed funding round with CholPori Technologies Limited - a digital learning platform that provides interactive educational tools and resources to primary school students and teachers for effective learning.

CholPori is a pioneering ed-tech platform that is revolutionizing traditional learning and teaching methods in Bangladesh by making learning experiences engaging and meaningful.

With the investment from SAJIDA Foundation, CholPori will expand its reach and impact, enabling primary-school children to attain grade-level competencies, social and emotional intelligence, and become future-ready.

CholPori's high-quality, affordable, and accessible primary school educational materials can be used independently at home or as a supplementary teaching tool in the classroom. The startup is currently implementing pilot models with schools across the country to digitize classroom learning.

Founder and MD of CholPori, Zareen Mahmud Hosein, said, "We are thrilled to have the support of SAJIDA Foundation, who shares our vision of creating a brighter future for the children of Bangladesh".

"With their investment, we will be able to expand our reach to the remotest classrooms of Bangladesh and support schoolchildren with the resources they need to succeed in school and beyond," she added.

The CEO of SAJIDA Foundation, Zahida Fizza Kabir, stated "CholPori's K5 model has the potential to transform the delivery of national curriculum in the public-school education system in Bangladesh by empowering educators and learners alike to achieve their full potential.

Through the integration of modern technology, every child will have access to high-quality education whereas teachers will benefit from the support of innovative tools that enhance the teaching experience and improve learning outcomes.

"We are excited to join hands with CholPori and advance the digitalization agenda of our nation," he said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft