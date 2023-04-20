

KFC spreads Eid happiness among poor children



KFC launched 'KFC Shopner Pathshala' with the aim of providing a curriculum covering basic education, vocational training, health & hygiene, and creativity to explore and enhance the talents and education of the underprivileged children in collaboration with Mojar School and LEEDO, says a press release.



The 'Eidi for Angels' event is a reflection of KFC's commitment to giving back to society and creating a world with greater equity. With new dresses and gifts during this Eid-ul-Fitr, KFC aims to help bring joy into the lives of the less privileged.



Furthermore, Transcom Foods Ltd has arranged iftar for over 500 underprivileged children at its KFC and Pizza Hut stores.



Transcom Food Limited CEO Amit Dev Thapa quoted, "The KFC's 'Eidi for Angels' event fills us with happiness. This is our own small way of spreading the love and care that are the values of Ramadan, and contributing back to society by giving back to those in need. Being able to alleviate some of the pains of the underprivileged is KFC Bangladesh's part of the KFC global initiative of creating a world with greater equity. By providing Eid dresses to the children of Shopner Pathshala, we hope to not only bring a smile to their faces but also demonstrate our unwavering support for their well-being. It is our mission to continuously contribute and do our part in creating a better world for all."



