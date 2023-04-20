Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

KFC spreads Eid happiness among poor children

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

KFC spreads Eid happiness among poor children

KFC spreads Eid happiness among poor children

The 'KFC Shopner Pathshala' initiative is set to spread joy and happiness among underprivileged children this Eid-ul-Fitr with its 'Eidi for Angels' event. With many in Bangladesh accustomed to new dresses and gifts during Eid, 'Eidi for Angels' aims to provide these same joys to the street-bound children.

KFC launched 'KFC Shopner Pathshala' with the aim of providing a curriculum covering basic education, vocational training, health & hygiene, and creativity to explore and enhance the talents and education of the underprivileged children in collaboration with Mojar School and LEEDO, says a press release.

The 'Eidi for Angels' event is a reflection of KFC's commitment to giving back to society and creating a world with greater equity.  With new dresses and gifts during this Eid-ul-Fitr, KFC aims to help bring joy into the lives of the less privileged.

 Furthermore, Transcom Foods Ltd has arranged iftar for over 500 underprivileged children at its KFC and Pizza Hut stores.

Transcom Food Limited CEO Amit Dev Thapa quoted, "The KFC's 'Eidi for Angels' event fills us with happiness. This is our own small way of spreading the love and care that are the values of Ramadan, and contributing back to society by giving back to those in need. Being able to alleviate some of the pains of the underprivileged is KFC Bangladesh's part of the KFC global initiative of creating a world with greater equity. By providing Eid dresses to the children of Shopner Pathshala, we hope to not only bring a smile to their faces but also demonstrate our unwavering support for their well-being. It is our mission to continuously contribute and do our part in creating a better world for all."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft