Made in Chittagong to be released on Binge this Eid

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Binge's popular film 'Made in Chittagong' can be watched free from the platform. Robi data users can enjoy the movie for free exclusively from the Binge app.



The film will be available on the binge app on Eid-ul-Fitr. Partha Barua, Aparna Ghosh, Saju Khadem, Nasiruddin Khan and many others have acted in this romantic comedy film made in the regional language of Chattoram. The film was directed by Imraul Rafat, says a press release.



Made in Chittagong' was released in November last year in different theaters of Chattogram. The movie earned huge popularity among the audience as soon as after the release of the film. The whole Chattogram was filled with the rhythm of the film's song 'Pet Furedde'. The film is now being released on Binge app to spread that craze among everyone in the country.



Binge's international users will be able to subscribe to Binge for $3 per month. 'Made in Chittagong' will also be available there.



