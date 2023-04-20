Video
imo brings in Annual Report feature on Eid

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Business Desk

Popular instant audio/video call and messaging app, imo, is all set to launch a new 'Annual Report' feature today (Thursday), intending to bring people together this Eid-ul-Fitr with enhanced communication amid festivities.

 imo has always focused on executing meaningful initiatives for the betterment of communities, allowing people to come together and share key moments with each other.

This time imo will yet again introduce a great feature with the hopes of enhancing communication in times of celebration. The new feature will enable imo users to send their loved ones an 'Annual Report' of the previous year (2022), says a press release.

To do this, one can easily click on the link sent by imo team through text to generate an Annual Report consisting of the last year's total number of calls, most calls made, most chats and more! Users can now easily relive their best moments of last year on imo through this Annual Report and share it with friends, families and close ones on the occasion of Eid while exchanging Eid wishes and pleasantries.

 On this occasion, Mehran Kabir, Business Director at imo, said, "At imo, we focus on innovating meaningful features to our platform that will enhance connections at all levels. We hope that our newest Annual Report feature will add a new dimension to the Eid festivities and make communication wholesome. Through this feature, imo has yet again proven to be a powerful tool in safeguarding and empowering bonds with loved ones."

imo is working hard to make online space a safer place for all while also adding flavors to the festivities of the local communities. This Eid, imo is committed to making communication easier, more convenient and secure for the users so that they can communicate with each other to multiply the joy.



