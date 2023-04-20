Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Add-money to Nagad now thru’ Agrani Bank’s smart banking app

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 334
Business Desk

Add-money to Nagad now thru’ Agrani Bank’s smart banking app

Add-money to Nagad now thru’ Agrani Bank’s smart banking app

People now can transfer money to their Nagad wallets using Agrani Bank's "Smart Banking" app, which will make digital transactions more convenient and affordable.

To this end, an agreement has recently been signed between Nagad Limited and Agrani Bank at the latter's office in the capital's Motijheel area, says a press release.

On behalf of Nagad, its Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak, Head of Business Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Deputy General Manager Md Bayzid were present during the signing ceremony.

On the other hand, Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and chief executive officer of Agrani Bank, Wahida Begum, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, Shyamal Krishna Saha, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, Rezina Parveen, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, and Md Shahinur Rahman, general Manager of Agrani Bank, attended the event.

Talking about the agreement, Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak said, "We are working on making digital transactions more seamless and convenient. In continuation of it, Nagad has sighed this agreement with Agrani Bank."

From now on, customers of Agrani Bank can easily add money to Nagad wallets, he added.

Currently, 31 banks allow their customers to add money to Nagad wallets. These include Trust Bank, the City Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Premier Bank, AB Bank, NRBC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Social Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, National Bank, Exim Bank, Midland Bank, Standard Bank Limited, Union Bank, Shahajalal Islami Bank, NRBC Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, Mercantile Bank, Padma Bank, Citizens Bank, and Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft