

Add-money to Nagad now thru’ Agrani Bank’s smart banking app



To this end, an agreement has recently been signed between Nagad Limited and Agrani Bank at the latter's office in the capital's Motijheel area, says a press release.



On behalf of Nagad, its Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak, Head of Business Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, and Deputy General Manager Md Bayzid were present during the signing ceremony.



On the other hand, Md Murshedul Kabir, managing director and chief executive officer of Agrani Bank, Wahida Begum, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, Shyamal Krishna Saha, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, Rezina Parveen, deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, and Md Shahinur Rahman, general Manager of Agrani Bank, attended the event.



Talking about the agreement, Executive Director Maruful Islam Jhalak said, "We are working on making digital transactions more seamless and convenient. In continuation of it, Nagad has sighed this agreement with Agrani Bank."



From now on, customers of Agrani Bank can easily add money to Nagad wallets, he added.



Currently, 31 banks allow their customers to add money to Nagad wallets. These include Trust Bank, the City Bank, Community Bank, First Security Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Premier Bank, AB Bank, NRBC Bank, Dhaka Bank, Social Islami Bank, IFIC Bank, National Bank, Exim Bank, Midland Bank, Standard Bank Limited, Union Bank, Shahajalal Islami Bank, NRBC Bank, Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, South Bangla Agriculture Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Southeast Bank, Mercantile Bank, Padma Bank, Citizens Bank, and Bangladesh Commerce Bank Limited.



