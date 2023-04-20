

realme celebrates successful sales of smartphone C55



Accordingly in the evening on Saturday, realme hosted a huge celebration at the realme store, Bashundhara City Shopping Complex. This grand event was open for all.



Khan Mahi was present there to light up the event and click photos with the guests. Besides, along with representatives from realme, Mahi handed over the pre-order prize money of BDT 1 lakh to the lucky pre-order winner.



Moreover, 10 lucky pre-ordering customers received free C55 handsets, handed over by realme Bangladesh sales team, with boxes signed by Mahi. The event ended with a cake cutting ceremony and a group photo with all the guests and attendees.



Darren Zhang, Branding Director of realme Bangladesh said, "We owe all of our success to the customers. Hence, to give some of the love back, we have arranged this grand celebration where all the realme fans could come together and enjoy. I would like to thank all our customers for believing in us throughout!"



This newest C55 brings in four segment-first updates, taking smartphone users by storm. The only 64MP camera in the segment along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens delivers crisp photos. Facilitated with innovative image modes, the phone offers a better camera experience in all conditions.



Powered by 8GB dynamic RAM expandable up to 16GB, the device ensures a seamless experience. Moreover, with the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charge in the segment and a massive 5000mAh battery, users can enjoy a worry-free battery experience. Besides, C55 is masterfully crafted with the Sunshower design inspired by natural elements, and is available in two colors: Sunshower and Rainy Night - accounting for a premium and outstanding look.



This combination of first-in-the-segment features ensures a champion-like experience for all users, resulting in this massive success, which is clearly reflected by its sales success!



