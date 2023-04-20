Video
Eid Salami becomes colorful with bKash

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

bKash customers can boost the joy of their loved ones by sending Salami with greetings through bKash 'Eid Salami' feature.

With this digital greeting card, customers can convey best wishes, funny or emotional messages and express their affection. To do that, customer needs to select a recipient for sending money in bKash app and find the 'Select your purpose' tab at the bottom of the screen. They can choose any of the options like 'Eid Salami' or 'Eid Mubarak', says a press release.

The user needs to go to the next step typing the amount of money and then 'Update the message of the card' tab will appear under the reference section. If the customers want, they can keep the written texts which are given by default - 'spreading the joy of celebration with Eid salami' or 'May this Eid bring peace and prosperity in your life. Eid Mubarak'. They can add any personalized message as well, both in English or Bangla. In the next step, the customer needs to write the name in the 'Signature' part. Then, the Eid Salami will be sent upon entering bKash PIN.

The user, who has received money with a greeting card, will see a gift box in the device's notification area. Once the receiver unwraps the gift box by entering bKash app, it will show the received amount and the greeting note. They can make the moment more memorable by sharing the greeting cards on social media.

Besides making daily transactions easy and time-saving, bKash has added this unique feature of sending digital cash gift with personalized messages to its app for the first time in 2021 to make customers' transactions more memorable and joyful. This innovative and special feature has created a huge response among all types of customers in cities and villages for the past few years. Last year, in just one week during the Eid, around eight lakh customers used bKash's digital greeting cards to wish their loved ones.


