SEED holds webinar on Sixth Report of IPCC

The Society of Experts on Environment Development (SEED) has recently organized a special webinar on the synthesis of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).



This webinar was organized to highlight what can be expected from the report and its significance globally.



The webinar's chief guest was Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Farhina Ahmed , Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was the special guest. The keynote was presented by A.K.M Saiful Islam, professor of Water and Flood Management Institution at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).



Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Chairman of SEED and Special Envoy of CVF of Bangladesh Presidency and former Chief Secretary and Chief Coordinator (SDG) of the Prime Minister's Office ,presided over the meeting. Dr. M. Nazmus Sadat, Professor at Khulna University and Joint Secretary of SEED, hosted the event. . The welcome speech was given by PKSF Quazi Kholiquzzaman, the Chief Advisor and Chairman of SEED .



Dr. Saleemul Huq, the director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) -, and Dr. M. Asaduzzaman, the research director of Bangladesh Development Research Center (BDRC), also participated in the webinar as speakers.



The chief guest Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP said, "The Sixth Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is very important in formulating new policies to deal with environmental damage by integrating various long-term plans including our National Adaptation Plan, Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, Delta Plan, and the Energy and Power Sector Integrated Plan. The implementation of this plan can bring about the prevention of climate change by ensuring the least impact on the environment through the maximum use of our scarce resources. By reviewing the last 5 IPCC reports in conjunction with the new sixth report, we need to act now to tackle climate change, so we can leave a better world for future generations.



Special guest Dr. Farhina Ahmed said, Considering the latest IPCC report, it is imperative that we intensify our previous plans to combat global warming and aim to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, countries vulnerable to disasters, like ours, should prioritize research efforts to minimize pollution. Recognizing the far-reaching consequences of disasters on various sectors such as agriculture, industry, and commerce, it is crucial for individuals at all levels to prioritize disaster mitigation measures.



Dr. Quazi Kholiaquzzaman said in the welcome speech, "Addressing climate change necessitates collective effort from everyone, yet regrettably, the resolve to take action seems lacking. Without concerted efforts from all, we risk failing to achieve the desired goals by the end of this century. Hence, it is imperative for us to urgently identify critical environmental issues and align them with our plans in a coordinated manner."



Md. Abul Kalam Azad added to the President's speech, "Efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius were at the forefront of discussions during the COP-27 conference, providing valuable insights to climate advocates in our country through thematic analysis. The detrimental impact of pollution and waste heat resulting from the use of weapons in the fourth industrial revolution and global conflicts are pushing global warming further away from the 1.5-degree target. Hence, it is crucial to raise awareness through widespread publicity, outreach, and education to prevent further temperature rise."



The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is an intergovernmental organization of the United Nations that discusses anthropogenic climate change through scientific knowledge. It was established in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization and the United Nations Environment Program and approved by the United Nations in 1989.



