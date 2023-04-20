Video
24 students get Huawei BUET ICT Academy certification

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

24 students get Huawei BUET ICT Academy certification

24 students get Huawei BUET ICT Academy certification

Twenty-four students have been awarded certifications from "Huawei BUET ICT Academy" after the first batch successfully completed its four months training this week.

BUET Vice Chancellor Satya Prasad Majumder, Pro VC Prof Abdul Jabbar Khan and director of Huawei South Asia Enterprise Partner Development and Management Department Zhangcheng handed over the certification to the students, said a press release.

Started in January this year, the training for the first batch was focused on routing and switching (IP Networks) and 5G (Cellular and Mobile Networks).

Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy (HAINA) coordinated the course and certification, said the release.

Of the 24 students, 14 have completed training in routing and switching, and 10 have finished training on 5G. In addition, the participants got the opportunity to communicate with more than 3,000 global instructors. Further, the academy aims to cover 83 certification programmess on 19 different subjects in the next batches.

"Academic knowledge itself is not enough for the students anymore. Thus, collaborating with Huawei will expose the students to practical scenarios and knowledge. Moreover, gaining international certificates benefits the students by opening a wide range of job opportunities and preparing them for future employment," said BUET VC.

"Huawei has been always devoted in developing a better ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh and equip them with relevant ICT skills. We are pleased to see the interest of youth showed for this academy. Congratulations to all the participants of the first batch who finished the training," said Zhangcheng.

It is mentionable that Huawei South Asia has been setting up ICT Academy in collaboration with different universities as part of their commitment to developing an ICT ecosystem. Huawei has recently established its 6th ICT Academy at CUET in Bangladesh to enhance ICT-related skills among young learners.


