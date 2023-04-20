

IBA teachers dig in RMG industry's post-Rana Plaza situation



The book was edited by Professor Mohammad A Momen, director of IBA faculty and Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar, professor of marketing. The research was coordinated by Khaled Mahmud, an associate professor of the faculty and Fatematuz Zahra Saqui, lecturer of the same faculty.



The book was dedicated to all lives lost and injured during the Rana Plaza accident.



Prof Momen discussed the book and presented the summary in brief. The book contains the history of the RMG industry, turmoil during the Rana plaza accident, recovery and the transformation of the RMG industry afterward.



Total 27 in-depth interviews were conducted for this research. The book analyzed the responses of various stakeholders including buyers, foreign brands, journalists, labor unions, RMG workers, government agencies, press media, witnesses, photojournalists and victims.



The IBA has interviewed 36 injured ranging upto 70 percent of injury and families of two deceased. There were 26 females and 12 males. Among them 4 didn't share the amount of compensation they received. Other than that all of them received an average compensation of Tk 2,64,000.



Government, NGOs, factory owners and other associations helped them with compensation and get back to normal life as much as possible. They shared their grief and also mentioned that there was more that could have been done for them. It was an expensive learning for the RMG industry.



IBA also surveyed 500 industry workers at different levels by using stratified sampling techniques from 100 factories. The garment factories were selected from the MiB (Mapped in Bangladesh) database, spread over five major industrial zones around the country: Dhaka, Mymensingh, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Chittagong from where 180, 13, 108, 159 and 40 workers were interviewed respectively.



Candidates having at least an experience of over 6 months in the RMG industry were selected for the survey. Among these 500 workers, 335 were chosen from BGMEA member factories and others were from non BGMEA membership factories.



Among them 93percent of the workers intend on working in the industry for at least a minimum of 5 years. Some 94 percent of workers have not faced any workplace injury. 84.2 percent feel safe at their workplaces.



Of all the complaints, 10 have been settled and the hearing is under process for the remaining 39. The researchers found Bangladesh is the home of the highest number of green factories.



Currently, the country has 193 LEED Green garments factories certified by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) of which 69 are platinum. 550 more factories are in the process of getting LEED certification.



None of the entrepreneurs said buyers pushed them to establish green factories. They themselves have taken initiative to establish green factories. The researchers also reported that DANIDA supported a 5 years long research project, CREATE, to investigate the Circular Economy transition in global garment value chains related to Bangladesh's apparel industry.



The researchers also found that BGMEA joined the Fashion Industry Charter with an ambition to reduce GHG emissions by 30 percent reduce blue water footprint by 50 percent, ensure gender equity by 100 percent and many more.



They want to achieve all of these by 2030 under the umbrella of the Sustainable Strategic Vision 2030 for the RMG industry.

