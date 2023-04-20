

NBL holds workshop on anti-money laundering



Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of NBL was present as chief guest in the workshop.



Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO of NBL, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML and CFT) of NBL, Tanvir Subhan, DCAMLCO of NBL and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal of NBTI were also present in the workshop.



National Bank Ltd (NBL) organised a day-long workshop titled "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating of Financing of Terrorism" at National Bank Training Institute (NBTI) recently, says a press release.Md. Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of NBL was present as chief guest in the workshop.Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD and CAMLCO of NBL, Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML and CFT) of NBL, Tanvir Subhan, DCAMLCO of NBL and Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, Principal of NBTI were also present in the workshop.