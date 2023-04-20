

Dan Foods brings Premium Lachcha Semai



Dan Foods has therefore prepared Premium Lachcha Semai for its customers. All Dan Foods products are manufactured under strict quality control. Similar precautions have been taken in case of Lachcha Semai. So health conscious customers can happily enjoy Lachcha Semai. It is available in the market in a fresh packaging of 250gm, which costs BDT 200, says a press release.



Dan Foods ensures 100% quality control when it comes to this favorite food of people of all ages. Every ingredient to make Lachcha Semai is carefully collected. Each step is completed through proper testing. All decisions have been made keeping in mind the health risks while choosing the ingredients to make Lachcha.



Fat is an important ingredient in making Lachcha. Foods Premium Lachcha contains non-hydrogenated fat. Only 2% of it is trans-fat. This premium lachcha semai from Dan Foods is not only healthy, but also incomparable in taste. Because different types of nuts like cashew, almond and raisin are used in this lachcha semai to give the customers the best taste and a truly premium experience. The leading Danish snacks brand 'Dan Cake' manufacturer in Bangladesh, this company has already gained considerable reputation due to ensuring the taste and quality of the product. Dan Foods Limited is a joint venture of Dancake A/S, Denmark and PandugharLimited which started operations in Bangladesh in 2015.



Entertaining guests on Eid is unthinkable without lachcha semai. Lachcha semai is a very favorite food of our country people. But now a days many people have doubts about the hygienic aspects of the preparation and packaging of this product.Dan Foods has therefore prepared Premium Lachcha Semai for its customers. All Dan Foods products are manufactured under strict quality control. Similar precautions have been taken in case of Lachcha Semai. So health conscious customers can happily enjoy Lachcha Semai. It is available in the market in a fresh packaging of 250gm, which costs BDT 200, says a press release.Dan Foods ensures 100% quality control when it comes to this favorite food of people of all ages. Every ingredient to make Lachcha Semai is carefully collected. Each step is completed through proper testing. All decisions have been made keeping in mind the health risks while choosing the ingredients to make Lachcha.Fat is an important ingredient in making Lachcha. Foods Premium Lachcha contains non-hydrogenated fat. Only 2% of it is trans-fat. This premium lachcha semai from Dan Foods is not only healthy, but also incomparable in taste. Because different types of nuts like cashew, almond and raisin are used in this lachcha semai to give the customers the best taste and a truly premium experience. The leading Danish snacks brand 'Dan Cake' manufacturer in Bangladesh, this company has already gained considerable reputation due to ensuring the taste and quality of the product. Dan Foods Limited is a joint venture of Dancake A/S, Denmark and PandugharLimited which started operations in Bangladesh in 2015.