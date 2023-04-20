Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 9:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Dan Foods brings Premium Lachcha Semai

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Dan Foods brings Premium Lachcha Semai

Dan Foods brings Premium Lachcha Semai

Entertaining guests on Eid is unthinkable without lachcha semai. Lachcha semai is a very favorite food of our country people. But now a days many people have doubts about the hygienic aspects of the preparation and packaging of this product.

Dan Foods has therefore prepared Premium Lachcha Semai for its customers. All Dan Foods products are manufactured under strict quality control. Similar precautions have been taken in case of Lachcha Semai. So health conscious customers can happily enjoy Lachcha Semai. It is available in the market in a fresh packaging of 250gm, which costs BDT 200, says a press release.

Dan Foods ensures 100% quality control when it comes to this favorite food of people of all ages. Every ingredient to make Lachcha Semai is carefully collected. Each step is completed through proper testing. All decisions have been made keeping in mind the health risks while choosing the ingredients to make Lachcha.

Fat is an important ingredient in making Lachcha. Foods Premium Lachcha contains non-hydrogenated fat. Only 2% of it is trans-fat. This premium lachcha semai from Dan Foods is not only healthy, but also incomparable in taste. Because different types of nuts like cashew, almond and raisin are used in this lachcha semai to give the customers the best taste and a truly premium experience. The leading Danish snacks brand 'Dan Cake' manufacturer in Bangladesh, this company has already gained considerable reputation due to ensuring the taste and quality of the product. Dan Foods Limited is a joint venture of Dancake A/S, Denmark and PandugharLimited which started operations in Bangladesh in 2015.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
European car sales shift higher in March
bKash stands beside its agents in fire-hit Dhaka markets
CPA opens new Ansar Barracks, multi-storey car shed
Heatstroke wreaking havoc on Kurigram poultry farms
UK overhauls energy regulation after meter scandal
Unilever staff donate their salary for Eid fundraising
City Bank unveils its Q4'22 financial performance
Banks remain open on limited scale till tomorrow


Latest News
Moon sighting committee meets Saturday to fix Eid day
Schoolboy killed in lightning strike in Sunamganj
Indian High Commissioner visits Bidyanando Foundation
Indonesia, Malaysia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday
Two held with 27 gold bars in Jhenaidah
Islamic Foundation urges all to avoid misleading info on moon sighting
Life-term convict in arms case held in city
World set for record temperatures as El Nino returns
Zelensky presses Nato on membership, long-range weapons
1 dead, 47 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Most Read News
5-day Eid vacation starts, Dhaka roads almost empty
Workers block road demanding salary
13 hurt as bus overturns in city
Banks in industrial areas to remain open
Swechhasebak League man stabbed dead in C'nawabganj
12.28 lakh mobile SIM users leave Dhaka, 6.67 lakh enter
1500 families get food items in Bhandaria
Executive magistrates on road to keep Eid journey smooth
Russian national dies at RNPP project area
India to have 2.9m more people than China by mid-2023
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft