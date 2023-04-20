Video
Thursday, 20 April, 2023
Business

DNV certifies Adani Green Energy as Water Positive

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the world's largest solar power developer and the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio companies, has been certified "Water Positive" by DNV, an independent global assurance agency.

The verification statement signifies that AGEL's water conservation is greater than consumption, says a press release issued by Adani Green Energy Limited, an Indian renewable energy company from its headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday.
 It is owned by Indian conglomerate Adani Group. The company operates Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the largest solar photovoltaic plants in the world.

DNV conducted qualitative and quantitative assessment of water balance index for AGEL's operational sites greater than 200 MW capacity at Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. As per the assessment, the water balance index is 1.12 (positive), surpassing its target to become Net Water Neutral by FY25, way ahead of time.

The verification process entailed sample-based checks and the methodology, measurement techniques, estimation methods, assumptions and uncertainties involved in the process of water accounting as adopted by AGEL. Besides, DNV also performed a desk review of the water balance details and quantification methodology at various sites and rainwater harvesting structures such as rainwater recharge pits and storage ponds at these sites. Onsite verification of water credit structures was performed at Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Water balance is the difference between water credit and water debit, where water credit is the summation of estimated/metered volume of harvested rainwater, groundwater recharge quantities by the Company, which replaces intake of estimated freshwater through specific source approach. Water debit denotes the volume of estimated/metered freshwater intake at the solar and wind operational plants of AGEL. Solar power plants utilise water for panel cleaning. This is essential to optimise the performance of solar panels.  

AGEL has a 99.5% lower freshwater consumption per unit of generation as against 3.5 KL/MWh statutory limit for thermal power in FY23. Being cognizant of the growing concern around the scarcity of freshwater resources, AGEL is striving towards water stewardship and is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6. With third-party procured surface water as our primary source and incorporation of robotic module cleaning systems, we continue to monitor and reduce our freshwater consumption.



