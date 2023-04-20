Video
IBBL Dhaka South, Khulna and Bogura Zones hold Business Development Confce

Published : Thursday, 20 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

IBBL Dhaka South, Khulna and Bogura Zones hold Business Development Confce

IBBL Dhaka South, Khulna and Bogura Zones hold Business Development Confce

Dhaka South, Khulna and Bogura Zones of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised quarterly Business Development Conference on Sunday on virtual platform, says a press release.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.

Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md. Altaf Hossain, Additional Managing Directors, Md. Nayer Azam, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Mohammed Shabbir and Md. Akiz Uddin, Deputy Managing Directors and Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee, Chief Human Resources Officer also addressed the conference.

 Mahboob Alam, Mahmudur Rahman, Mizanur Rahman, Md. Maksudur Rahman, G.M. Mohd. Gias Uddin Quader, A.S.M. Rezaul Karim, Md. Rafiqul Islam and Miftah Uddin, Senior Executive Vice Presidents along with zonal heads, and heads of branches and sub-branches under the Zones attended the conference.


