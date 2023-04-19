BNP ex-MP Habibul, three others get life term



SATKHIRA, Apr 18: Four persons including former BNP lawmaker Habibul Islam were jailed for life in two cases filed over an attack on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's motorcade in Satkhira's Kolaroa upazila in 2002.



The court at the same time sentenced 44 others to seven years' jail each.



Satkhira Special Tribunal-3 Judge Bishwanath Mandal pronounced the verdict on Tuesday in presence of the 38 accused.

Accused Adv Abdus Sattar is now on bail, while nine other accused are fugitive in the case.



According to the case statement, the then opposition leader and current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Satkhira Sadar Hospital at 10am on August 30, 2002, to visit a woman who was tortured.



When she was returning Jashore at 11:40am, her motorcade was attacked. Several Awami League leaders and activists were injured during the attack as the attackers vandalised 15-20 vehicles. But the Prime Minister escaped safely.



Two cases -- arms and explosive -- have been filed over the incident.