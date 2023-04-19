Heatwave begins to soften but no relief yet

Heatwave began to soften across the country from Tuesday.



In last 24 hours, temperatures dropped by one to two degree Celsius (�C), the Met Office said.



But humidity gradually increased to make life far from easy.



On Tuesday, the country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 42�C.



In Ishwardi temperature dropped from 43�C on Monday, the highest so far this year, to 40.2�C on Tuesday.



In Chuadanga temperature was recorded at 40.9�C while Jashore's temperature fell to 38.6�C.



On Monday, people in Sylhet found some relief from scorching heat as it rained in the district after several weeks.



There has been no rainfall in the country since April 7, Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told the Daily Observer.



The Met Office forecast spells of rain across the country in next two to three days to provide relief from the hot weather.



Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told reporters that Bangladesh is in the grip of severe heatwave.



He said rains may occur in different regions of the country from today as humidity is gradually increasing.



He said that westerly low might form over South Bay, West Bengal and adjoining areas.



Weatherman Bazlur Rashid told the Daily Observer that the people would possibly get relief from the heatwave during the Eid vacation when it might rain in Dhaka, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Chattogram and some other districts.



The Met Office forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely blow over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hailstorms at isolated places.



Otherwise, the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country, it said.



The severe heat wave sweeping across Dinajpur, Rajshshi, Pabna and Chuadanga and mild to moderate heat wave sweeping across Dhaka and Barishal, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and Panchagarh, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Bandarban districts may continue, the Met Office said.



The temperature may remain nearly unchanged during day and night across the country, it said.



The authorities concerned and health experts advised people to stay indoors between 10am and 4pm, drink plenty of fluids and shop after dark.



"We will get relief from the heat wave as a fresh spell of rainfall may occur from April 21," said the Met Office

Fire Service and Civil Defence officials advised people to stay prepared to tackle possible fire incidents.



Market associations were advised to keep firefighting gadgets handy.



