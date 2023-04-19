Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Heatwave begins to soften but no relief yet

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

Heatwave began to soften across the country from Tuesday.

In last 24 hours, temperatures dropped by one to two degree Celsius (�C), the Met Office said.

But humidity gradually increased to make life far from easy.

On Tuesday, the country's highest temperature was recorded in Rajshahi at 42�C.

In Ishwardi temperature dropped from 43�C on Monday, the highest so far this year, to 40.2�C on Tuesday.

In Chuadanga temperature was recorded at 40.9�C  while Jashore's temperature fell to 38.6�C.

On Monday, people in Sylhet found some relief from scorching heat as it rained in the district after several weeks.

There has been no rainfall in the country since April 7, Senior Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid told the Daily Observer.

The Met Office forecast spells of rain across the country in next two to three days to provide relief from the hot weather.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq told reporters that Bangladesh is in the grip of severe heatwave.

He said rains may occur in different regions of the country from today as humidity is gradually increasing.

He said that westerly low might form over South Bay, West Bengal and adjoining areas.

Weatherman Bazlur Rashid told the Daily Observer  that the people would possibly get relief from the  heatwave during the Eid vacation when it might rain in Dhaka, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Chattogram and  some other districts.

The Met Office forecast that rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely blow over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hailstorms at isolated places.

Otherwise, the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country, it said.

The severe heat wave sweeping across Dinajpur, Rajshshi, Pabna and Chuadanga and mild to moderate heat wave sweeping across Dhaka and Barishal, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and   Panchagarh, Rangpur, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, Rangamati and Bandarban districts may continue, the Met Office said.

The temperature may remain nearly unchanged during day and night across the country, it said.

The authorities concerned and health experts advised people to stay indoors between 10am and 4pm, drink plenty of fluids and shop after dark.

"We will get relief from the heat wave as a fresh spell of rainfall may occur from April 21," said the Met Office
Fire Service and Civil Defence officials advised people to stay prepared to tackle possible fire incidents.

Market associations were advised to keep firefighting gadgets handy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP ex-MP Habibul, three others get life term
BTRC asks telcos, ISPs to furnish details
Heatwave begins to soften but no relief yet
Motorcycles to ply on Padma Bridge through service lane from Thursday
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in Taka, Rupee
Padma Bridge project cost escalates
ADP implementation rate down in 9 months of current fiscal
FB page of West Zone REB deleted: No info of actual load-shedding


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft