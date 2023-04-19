Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Motorcycles to ply on Padma Bridge through service lane from Thursday

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has given permission to motorcycles to cross the Padma River through the Padma Bridge from 6:00am on April 20 (Thursday). Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said it at Ganabhaban on Tuesday.

According to the Prime Minister's order, motorcycles will run on Padma Bridge from 6:00am on April 20. Motorcycles will run through the service lane on the left side of Padma Bridge. The speed limit will be 60 km per hour.

Quader said, this instruction has been given experimentally. Under no circumstances shall motorcycles be allowed on the main bridge outside the service lane. Toll shall be paid at the prescribed rate. If the rules are not followed then the decision will be revoked.

Earlier it was reported on June 26 last year that the government has banned the movement of motorcycles on Padma Bridge from 6:00am on Monday, June 27 until further orders. After the Padma Bridge was opened for traffic, additional pressure of motorcycles was seen and a smashing accident was occurred. As a result, the authorities had to suffer from the very beginning of the inauguration of the bridge.

Meanwhile, motorcycles started crossing Shimulia-Mongol Mazhi ferry route from 6:00 am on Tuesday.

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) authorities started ferry services for motorcycles at Shimulia ghat.

BIWTC's chairman SM Ferdous Alam visited the ghat around 9:00am.

Motorcycles and rides are crossing through Kalmilota and Kunjolota ferries.

These two ferries will carry the motorcycle on Shimulia-Mongol Mazhi route till three Eid days, Ferdous Alam said.

The government started these ferries as motorcycle movement on Padma Bridge has been kept suspended, this ferry route is using for bike crossing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP ex-MP Habibul, three others get life term
BTRC asks telcos, ISPs to furnish details
Heatwave begins to soften but no relief yet
Motorcycles to ply on Padma Bridge through service lane from Thursday
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in Taka, Rupee
Padma Bridge project cost escalates
ADP implementation rate down in 9 months of current fiscal
FB page of West Zone REB deleted: No info of actual load-shedding


Latest News
Bangladesh clears payment of $318 million in Yuan to Russia for nuclear power plant
Rivalry between Barcelona and Madrid takes turn for worse
Impact of terrorism lower in Bangladesh compared to India, Pakistan: Global Terrorism Index 2023
Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative
Student killed in Naogaon road accident
BNP has habit of setting fires: Quader
DNCC evicts over 100 shops on footpaths at Agargaon
Attack on Sheikh Hasina’s motorcade: BNP terms verdict as ‘dictated’
India always remains beside Bangladesh's development: Indian HC
Man crushed under train in city
Most Read News
Eid-ul-Fitr likely on Sunday
Attack on PM's motorcade: Ex-BNP MP, 3 others get life term
Holy Shab-e-Qadr tonight
Schedule for 5 Eid congregations at Baitul Mukarram
800 poor families get Eid items in Kotalipara
Liverpool hit Leeds for six after controversial Gakpo opener
PM stresses global efforts for prosperous world
Fire at Wari building
PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for Bangabazar fire victims
Motorcycles to be allowed on Padma Bridge from Thursday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft