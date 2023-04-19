Motorcycles to ply on Padma Bridge through service lane from Thursday

Ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, the government has given permission to motorcycles to cross the Padma River through the Padma Bridge from 6:00am on April 20 (Thursday). Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said it at Ganabhaban on Tuesday.



According to the Prime Minister's order, motorcycles will run on Padma Bridge from 6:00am on April 20. Motorcycles will run through the service lane on the left side of Padma Bridge. The speed limit will be 60 km per hour.



Quader said, this instruction has been given experimentally. Under no circumstances shall motorcycles be allowed on the main bridge outside the service lane. Toll shall be paid at the prescribed rate. If the rules are not followed then the decision will be revoked.



Earlier it was reported on June 26 last year that the government has banned the movement of motorcycles on Padma Bridge from 6:00am on Monday, June 27 until further orders. After the Padma Bridge was opened for traffic, additional pressure of motorcycles was seen and a smashing accident was occurred. As a result, the authorities had to suffer from the very beginning of the inauguration of the bridge.



Meanwhile, motorcycles started crossing Shimulia-Mongol Mazhi ferry route from 6:00 am on Tuesday.



The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) authorities started ferry services for motorcycles at Shimulia ghat.



BIWTC's chairman SM Ferdous Alam visited the ghat around 9:00am.



Motorcycles and rides are crossing through Kalmilota and Kunjolota ferries.



These two ferries will carry the motorcycle on Shimulia-Mongol Mazhi route till three Eid days, Ferdous Alam said.



The government started these ferries as motorcycle movement on Padma Bridge has been kept suspended, this ferry route is using for bike crossing.



