Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in Taka, Rupee

Bangladesh and India have agreed to settle a part of bilateral trade transactions in their own currencies to ease pressure on dollar holdings.



To facilitate the cross-country transactions, Sonali Bank and Eastern Bank will open accounts in two Indian lenders - State Bank of India and ICICI Bank. The two Indian banks will also open similar accounts in the two Bangladeshi banks.



Opening of these accounts - known as vostro and nostro accounts in global accounting - will require approval of respective central banks, officials of the Bangladesh Bank and relevant commercial banks said on Monday.



"Bilateral trade with India in taka and rupee will reduce pressure on the US dollar. Both countries will benefit from this," said Md Afzal Karim, CEO and managing director of Sonali Bank Limited.



He told: that more banks of the two countries will gradually join the process. Settling bilateral transactions in taka and rupee has been in talks for months amid the crisis of dollar induced by the war. However, not all of the bilateral trade will be in local currencies.



Exports from Bangladesh to India are worth about $2 billion, transactions of which will be completed in rupees and takas. On the other hand, Bangladesh's import from India in last fiscal year was about $13.69 billion, of which $2 billion, an equal trade value, will be traded in rupees, while the rest will be paid in US dollars as always.



Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director of EBL told : that initiatives have been taken to transact directly in taka-rupees without the inclusion of any third currency.



"Once we get the approval of the central banks of both countries, we will inform the customers that import and export with India can be done directly through rupees. Interested traders can then directly open LCs in rupees. It will reduce the cost of traders. Again, the additional pressure caused by the demand for dollars will ease," he said.



A delegation from India's central bank the Reserve Bank of India and the State Bank of India visited Dhaka earlier this month to discuss transaction processes between the two countries. On 11 April, they held a meeting at EBL, where managing directors of EBL and the Sonali Bank discussed payment methods for commercial transactions between the two countries in taka and rupees.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque told: that India's central bank issued instructions for direct transactions in rupees several months ago.



"In the light of this decision of the Reserve Bank of India, Bangladesh has reviewed the matter and taken a policy decision regarding bilateral transactions in taka and rupee. Any trader in Bangladesh who wants to open an LC in rupees for import or export can do so, once the due processes are completed," he said.



He added that there are some procedural issues in making such transactions. Businesses have welcomed the move as they believe the arrangements will promote trade, and reduce pressure on forex reserves.



Bangladesh's exports to India have been increasing for the past two years and are expected to increase further.



