ADP implementation rate down in 9 months of current fiscal

The implementation rate of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) fell in 9 months from July to March of the current fiscal (2022-23). At this time, the implementation rate stood at 41.65 per cent, which was 45.05 per cent during the same period of the last fiscal.



Till last March, the ministries and divisions had managed to spend a total of Tk 98,521 crore. Tk 98,935 crore was spent in the last fiscal. This information has emerged in the report of the Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED).



Sources said due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, high inflation and a shortage of dollars, the Bangladesh government is cautious in implementing the project. As a result of which overall utilization of public funds has decreased.



For the past 3 year, the government has suspended implementation of low-priority projects to free up funds for a more productive sector.



Executive Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh Ahsan H Mansur said there is a link between the government's financial problems and the slow pace of implementation.



He said, even after 9 months, the government can still reach the average rate.



The government usually spends about 80 per cent of the total ADP budget and more than 90 per cent of the revised budget every year.



In March of 2022-23 fiscal year, ADP implementation was 6.91 per cent, and expenditure was Tk 16,351 crore. Whereas in the month of March of 2021-22 fiscal, ADP implementation was 6.45 per cent and expenditure was Tk 14,934 crore.



According to the IMED report, the Economic Relations Division (ERD) has implemented the highest 80 per cent ADP in the current fiscal. Against their five projects, the allocation was Tk 47.99 crore and they spent Tk 38.74 crore.



The second highest 79.78 per cent ADP has been implemented by the Cabinet Division. The allocation against their six projects was Tk 26.98 crore. They spent Tk 21.53 crore in 9 months. IMED has implemented 79.57 per cent of ADP. They have spent Tk 1.8 crore against three projects. Their allocation was Tk 1.75 crore.



Meanwhile, the local government Division spent the most on ADB implementation. In the current fiscal year, they had an allocation of Tk 39,660 crore against 245 projects. They have spent Tk 17,175 crore in 9 months till March. However, their ADP implementation is only 43 per cent. The Electricity Division is in the second position in terms of spending more. Against their 71 projects, the allocation was Tk 27,904 crore. In the last 9 months they have spent Tk 15,566 crore. ADB has implemented 55.79 per cent.



The Road Transport and Highways Division is in the third position in terms of expenditure. Against their 168 projects, the allocation was Tk 29,896 crore. They have spent Tk 13,821 crore.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affair has implemented the least ADP. Projects implemented in different countries have not spent a single taka in the current fiscal. The next position is the Parliamentary Affair Secretariat. They implemented ADP 3.96 per cent. Next up is the Internal Resources Division. They have implemented ADB 5.14 per cent. They have spent only Tk 5.21 lakh against seven projects. Apart from this, 10 per cent ADP has been implemented by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Defence.



According to sources, there is an allocation of Tk 236,561 crore in the revised ADP for the current fiscal. Out of this, Tk 153,066 crore of government funds, Tk 74,500 crore of foreign aid and Tk 8,995 crore of implementing agency funds are being spent.



Prof Mustafizur Rahman, former Executive Director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) told the Daily Observer, "At the beginning of a fiscal year, ministries and divisions show the least interest in ADP execution. But at the end of the year they spend the budget quickly, which badly affects project quality."



He said the overall economy has been affected in the current fiscal year. As a result, the ADP implementation rate decreased due to the outbreak of coronavirus.



Many project managers are complaining about the low rate of ADP implementation and not getting the allocation as per demand. The allocation is not matching the needs of the projects.



According to the Planning Commission officials, the money is distributed to the ministries according to the size of the ADP.



Ministries allocated according to their project needs. It can be seen that the demand for the projects allocated to the ministries is several times higher than that. That is why the projects are not getting allocation as per demand. As a result the project is getting extended. And the cost is increasing. People are not getting proper benefits in the project.



Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "Usually the ADP implementation rate increases towards the end of the fiscal year. Apart from this, the projects are slow, many times the ministries do not report properly, due to these reasons the implementation rate is low in the beginning. Although this trend remains roughly the same every year. But this time the implementation is a little less. It is something to consider. It needs to be increased."



