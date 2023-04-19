FB page of West Zone REB deleted: No info of actual load-shedding

Frequent power outages and high temperatures that soar up to 40 degree Celsius have made public life miserable for the last few days across the country.



The situation of the electricity in rural areas also became worse as they are getting 40 per cent less power against the demand in the daytime, on Tuesday 3:30pm the 62 Palli Bidyut Sommities (PBSs) were supplied 40 per cent less power than the demand.



"We received 1,961 MW of electricity against the demand of 2,660 MW of electricity for our 1.5 crore consumers. We are facing serious problems to run all our PBSs at greater Mymensingh and Gazipur commercial and industrial areas," a senior official of Rural Electrification Board (REB) told the Daily Observer.



According to the official, REB's electricity demand on Tuesday was 8,827 MW for its 345,000 consumers, there was 2,660 MW due to load shedding.



From Sunday the West Zone Power Distribution Company (WZPDCL)'s Facebook has been deleted, so that none can have the true state on the ongoing load shedding in the northern part of the country. However, ZPDC is supplying power in the 21 districts of the southern region.



"After making a record of crossing 15,300 MW of benchmark power generation, people were witnessing load shedding because of the scorching heat which also touched the record benchmark in last 58 years, this year we are passing the three most important events now, Holy Ramadan, irrigation season and the unprecedented temperature, for which people are suffering, we feel sorry for that," State Minister for Power, energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Tuesday on his verified facebook page.



He said the Power division has calculated the extra demand this time and made a plan accordingly to match with the demand, unfortunately, the high temperature has upset the plan. He said the situation will ease soon, the officials and employees are working day and night to overcome the situation.



