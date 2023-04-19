PM allocates Tk 9cr as Eid gift for fire-affected Bangabazar traders

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave allocation Tk 9 crore as an Eid gift for traders of Bangabazar those were affected by the devastating fire recently.



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah confirmed the matter on Tuesday.



He said, "The money has already been disbursed via mobile banking."



On 4 April, a massive fire broke out at the Bangabazar Market in Dhaka. The fire burned down over 5,000 shops.



According to a report of the investigation committee formed by Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) a total of 3,845 traders were affected by the fire.



Meanwhile, the total amount of goods, estimated at approximately Tk 288.350 crore, burnt to ashes.



Besides, approximately Tk 14.70 crore was lost considering the structural aspects, according to the DSCC report.



A total of six adjacent markets were also burnt. The other six markets are-Gulistan Market, Annex tower, Mohanagar shopping complex, Adarsha market, Banga Islami Market and Barisal Plaza.



