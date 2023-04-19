Video
Rahmat Ullah files defamation suit against actor Shakib

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Court Correspondent

Film producer Rahmat Ullah filed a defamation case with the Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court on Tuesday against actor Shakib Khan.

 After recording the statement of the complainant, Rahmat Ullah, Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the complaint.

Nazmul Hossain, Bench Assistant of the concerned court, confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer on Tuesday and said that the case was filed on April 13.

The case statement is that on several occasions actor Shakib Khan called Rahmat Ullah, the co-producer of Operation Agneepath movie, 'a fake producer, cheater Rahmat Ullah, this fraud Rahmat Ullah.' Such 'defamatory' statements undermined the whole film industry mentioned the complainant - Film producer Rahmat Ullah in his petition.

 He filed a case under Section 499, 500 and 501 of the Penal Code.



