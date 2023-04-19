BNP playing with fire, to be burnt in its inferno: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the BNP is playing with fire to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government but it will be burnt in its fire.



"The BNP has a habit of setting fires. They (BNP) are playing with fire to topple the government, but the BNP itself will be burnt in the inferno," he said at an Eid gift distribution programme here.



On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the AL relief and social welfare sub-committee, on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, distributed Eid gifts among the underprivileged people in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office this afternoon.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said probes are underway to unearth the reasons behind the fire incidents that broke out at different city markets.



The BNP has the habit of setting fire while the AL does not play with fire and it never believes in terrorism, he said. �BSS



