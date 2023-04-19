Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023, 12:29 AM
Home Back Page

Larger vessel with record draft to take berth at Matarbari Port Jetty on Apr 25

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 18: Bangladesh for the first will create history of maritime trade with the berthing of larger vessel with record draft.

According to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) sources, one Panama flag carrier 230-metre long with 14-metre draft will arrive in Chattogram Port area on April 24.

The Vessel Owaso Maru carrying 80,000 tonnes of cargo will take berth at Matarbari Port Jetty on April 25.

The CPA and Matarbari Port department have created all facilities for taking berth of the larger vessel with deep draft.

The said jetty has been built by the supercritical coal-fired power station which will be handed over to Matarbari Port for its own use later on after completion of the construction of power station.

CPA sources said, this jetty will be used for berthing of larger vessels under Matarbari Port management.

Meanwhile, Japan will provide $811 million for the tranche of the Matarbari Port Development Project. In this regard, loan agreement for the project was signed between Bangladesh and Japan at the Economic Relations Division (ERD) on March 29. The Matarbari Port has been constructed in Maheshkhali at a cost of Tk 17,777 crore.

The Matarbari deep sea port is expected to become operational in 2026.

Once the Matarbari deep sea port starts operating, an 18-metre draft vessel with a capacity of 8,200 TEUs can be easily anchored at Matarbari by December 2026, whereas ships at the Chittagong Port jetties carry 2,000 TEUs of containers on average.

The Matarbari project was approved on March 10, 2020 and is expected to be completed in December 2026. The CPA under the Ministry of Shipping is implementing the project. Apart from the CPA, the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) is constructing roads in the project area.

The sea port is being constructed at a cost of around Tk17,777 crore, of which the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) is providing Tk12,892 crore as a loan, the government Tk2,671 crore and the CPA Tk2,213 crore.

The port is being constructed on an area of 1,031 acres along the shores of the Bay of Bengal. A dedicated 14km-long approach channel with a width of 350 metres has already been prepared under the project.


