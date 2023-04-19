DMP gives financial grant to 116 injured, sick policemen



Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Tuesday provided financial assistance for the treatment of 116 injured and sick policemen.



He handed over the grant among the police personnel, who were injured while on duty and sick police members, at DMP headquarters here.



After giving financial grant, the DMP Commissioner said, "You have spent a huge amount of money for your treatment, this grant is very less compared to the expenses."



"We are trying to provide the highest grant from our fund. Considering the gravity of the injury we usually give Tk 2 lakh as grant. Besides, financial grant was given from the Traffic Welfare Fund, the Police Headquarters and the Government Welfare Fund," he said.



