latest
Home Back Page

Baitul Mukarram to hold five Eid congregations

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Staff Correspondent

 
Islamic Foundation announced a total of five prayer congregations' schedule of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka on Eid Day.

On Tuesday Islamic Foundation press release said that, like every year, five Eid congregations will be held at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr. The first Eid jamaat will start at 7:00am and other Eid Jamaat will be held at 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and 10:45am.  


