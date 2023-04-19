Video
Wednesday, 19 April, 2023
Home Back Page

Fire at building in city's Wari

Published : Wednesday, 19 April, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A fire broke out at a six-storey building in old Dhaka's Wari area at early hours on Tuesday.

Fire Service's spokeperson Shahjahan Shikder said they learnt about the blaze at the building near a police outpost around 1:55am on Tuesday. Later, 10 units of firefighters went to the spot one after another and brought the blaze under their control at about 2:40am.

"There are baby shops on the first and second floor of the building. The stairs are very congested which created troubles for the fire men to douse the blaze. We heard that the fire originated from a nearby transformer. The investigation is on," said Fire Service and Civil Defence's assistant director Md Akhtaruzzaman.

The flame was completely doused at around 3:10am. No casualties were reported in the fire incident, Shahjahan Shikder said.

The reason behind the fire and the extent of the damage could not be confirmed immediately, he also added.


